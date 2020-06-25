Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 711 Mango Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
711 Mango Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
711 Mango Drive
711 Mango Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
711 Mango Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 03/14/20 Castle Rock 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two story home with basement, fenced yard and two car garage.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/castle-rock-co?lid=13097661
(RLNE5586848)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 711 Mango Drive have any available units?
711 Mango Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Castle Rock, CO
.
What amenities does 711 Mango Drive have?
Some of 711 Mango Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 711 Mango Drive currently offering any rent specials?
711 Mango Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Mango Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 Mango Drive is pet friendly.
Does 711 Mango Drive offer parking?
Yes, 711 Mango Drive offers parking.
Does 711 Mango Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Mango Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Mango Drive have a pool?
No, 711 Mango Drive does not have a pool.
Does 711 Mango Drive have accessible units?
No, 711 Mango Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Mango Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Mango Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Mango Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 711 Mango Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Similar Pages
Castle Rock 1 Bedrooms
Castle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with Pool
Castle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Brighton, CO
Lone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, CO
Golden, CO
Louisville, CO
Lafayette, CO
Greenwood Village, CO
Glendale, CO
Commerce City, CO
Fountain, CO
Superior, CO
Federal Heights, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Meadows
Castle Pines
Metzler Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
Arapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs