711 Mango Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

711 Mango Drive

711 Mango Drive · No Longer Available
Location

711 Mango Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 03/14/20 Castle Rock 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two story home with basement, fenced yard and two car garage.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/castle-rock-co?lid=13097661

(RLNE5586848)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 711 Mango Drive have any available units?
711 Mango Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 711 Mango Drive have?
Some of 711 Mango Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Mango Drive currently offering any rent specials?
711 Mango Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Mango Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 Mango Drive is pet friendly.
Does 711 Mango Drive offer parking?
Yes, 711 Mango Drive offers parking.
Does 711 Mango Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Mango Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Mango Drive have a pool?
No, 711 Mango Drive does not have a pool.
Does 711 Mango Drive have accessible units?
No, 711 Mango Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Mango Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Mango Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Mango Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 711 Mango Drive has units with air conditioning.
