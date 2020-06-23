6013 Castlegate Dr. West #D-28

Amenities

2 bed 2 bath condo just North of Castle Rock Outlets - 2 bed 2 bath 2nd story condo. Close to shopping, restaurants, grocery stores and walking paths, with easy access to I-25 and Santa Fe. Open floor plan with soaring ceilings and tons of natural light. Cook and entertain in the open kitchen with ample storage and counter space. Enjoy summer evenings on the covered patio with mountain views and snuggle up to the gas fireplace in the living room over winter. This home comes with an oversized detached 1 car garage. No smoking. $50 pet rent per pet/per month and $300 pet deposit. Please call from 9am-6pm only 303-841-1225 Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. For available properties please visit www.vrhayes.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4479051)