All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 5855 Echo Park Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
5855 Echo Park Cir
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

5855 Echo Park Cir

5855 Echo Park Circle · (720) 500-6473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5855 Echo Park Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Crystal Valley Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5855 Echo Park Cir · Avail. Aug 1

$2,650

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1898 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5855 Echo Park Cir Available 08/01/20 Spacious Ranch Home in Crystal Valley - Open Floor Plan Ranch-- 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Prairie Meadows at Crystal Valley. Very spacious ranch-style floor plan. Open concept kitchen and living area. Stainless steel appliances, stunning black and white flecked granite countertops, rich cabinetry, and a large corner pantry. Main floor master! Enjoy double sinks, his and her closets, and a walk-in shower in the en-suite bathroom that boasts beautiful tile work. Washer and dryer hookups in a spacious, tiled laundry room. Full unfinished basement for ample storage. Two car attached garage. Relax on the front porch in the mild Colorado weather all year round! The backyard showcases views of the Castle Rock terrain. Nearby is the Pinnacle Rec Center, and just a few minutes to I-25.

Security deposit is same as rent. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis. If approved, pet deposits would be required. Trash is included, all other utilities are tenant responsibility.

(RLNE5869961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5855 Echo Park Cir have any available units?
5855 Echo Park Cir has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5855 Echo Park Cir have?
Some of 5855 Echo Park Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5855 Echo Park Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5855 Echo Park Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5855 Echo Park Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5855 Echo Park Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5855 Echo Park Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5855 Echo Park Cir offers parking.
Does 5855 Echo Park Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5855 Echo Park Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5855 Echo Park Cir have a pool?
No, 5855 Echo Park Cir does not have a pool.
Does 5855 Echo Park Cir have accessible units?
No, 5855 Echo Park Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5855 Echo Park Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 5855 Echo Park Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5855 Echo Park Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 5855 Echo Park Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5855 Echo Park Cir?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with BalconyCastle Rock Apartments with Parking
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity