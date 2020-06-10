All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 574 Wenlock Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
574 Wenlock Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

574 Wenlock Court

574 Wenlock Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

574 Wenlock Court, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This immaculate 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom solar home in Castle Rock will welcome you with 3,573 square feet of living space!

The stunning kitchen comes complete with all new stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this solar home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the deck. Nearby are Plum Creek Golf Course, Safeway, gym, Downtown Castle Rock, Crystal Valley Ranch, and many shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

1 cat is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash, recycling, yard care and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 574 Wenlock Court have any available units?
574 Wenlock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 574 Wenlock Court have?
Some of 574 Wenlock Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 574 Wenlock Court currently offering any rent specials?
574 Wenlock Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 574 Wenlock Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 574 Wenlock Court is pet friendly.
Does 574 Wenlock Court offer parking?
Yes, 574 Wenlock Court does offer parking.
Does 574 Wenlock Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 574 Wenlock Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 574 Wenlock Court have a pool?
No, 574 Wenlock Court does not have a pool.
Does 574 Wenlock Court have accessible units?
No, 574 Wenlock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 574 Wenlock Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 574 Wenlock Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs