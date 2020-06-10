574 Wenlock Court

Amenities

This immaculate 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom solar home in Castle Rock will welcome you with 3,573 square feet of living space!



The stunning kitchen comes complete with all new stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this solar home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the deck. Nearby are Plum Creek Golf Course, Safeway, gym, Downtown Castle Rock, Crystal Valley Ranch, and many shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



1 cat is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash, recycling, yard care and snow removal.



