Home
Castle Rock, CO
5508 Aspen Avenue
Last updated June 23 2020 at 11:30 PM
1 of 57
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5508 Aspen Avenue
5508 East Aspen Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5508 East Aspen Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
-Newer Carpet -Newer Paint. Must See! Available June 13th Text Ben for Showing at 720.935.0453 Tenant pays water trash sewer gas electric
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5508 Aspen Avenue have any available units?
5508 Aspen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Castle Rock, CO
.
What amenities does 5508 Aspen Avenue have?
Some of 5508 Aspen Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5508 Aspen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5508 Aspen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5508 Aspen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5508 Aspen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5508 Aspen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5508 Aspen Avenue offers parking.
Does 5508 Aspen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5508 Aspen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5508 Aspen Avenue have a pool?
No, 5508 Aspen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5508 Aspen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5508 Aspen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5508 Aspen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5508 Aspen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5508 Aspen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5508 Aspen Avenue has units with air conditioning.
