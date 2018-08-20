All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated February 14 2020

5452 Suffolk Circle

5452 Suffolk Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5452 Suffolk Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Freshly updated Castle Rock home, available right away for rent. 2 bedroom with an additional loft space, 3 bathrooms, 2 living rooms and a great open kitchen concept with sliding glass doors to the back patio and great private backyard. Home features A/C, large 2 car attached garage, washer and dryer included with rent, sprinkler system and storage. Great location on quiet blocks, close to schools, trails, walking paths and parks.

Dog friendly; no cats please. No Smoking. Trash/HOA dues included also included in rent. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: A/C, Attached Garage, Storage

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 5452 Suffolk Circle have any available units?
5452 Suffolk Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 5452 Suffolk Circle have?
Some of 5452 Suffolk Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5452 Suffolk Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5452 Suffolk Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5452 Suffolk Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5452 Suffolk Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5452 Suffolk Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5452 Suffolk Circle offers parking.
Does 5452 Suffolk Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5452 Suffolk Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5452 Suffolk Circle have a pool?
No, 5452 Suffolk Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5452 Suffolk Circle have accessible units?
No, 5452 Suffolk Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5452 Suffolk Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5452 Suffolk Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5452 Suffolk Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5452 Suffolk Circle has units with air conditioning.

