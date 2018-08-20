5452 Suffolk Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Freshly updated Castle Rock home, available right away for rent. 2 bedroom with an additional loft space, 3 bathrooms, 2 living rooms and a great open kitchen concept with sliding glass doors to the back patio and great private backyard. Home features A/C, large 2 car attached garage, washer and dryer included with rent, sprinkler system and storage. Great location on quiet blocks, close to schools, trails, walking paths and parks.



Dog friendly; no cats please. No Smoking. Trash/HOA dues included also included in rent. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



