Last updated June 13 2019 at 7:07 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5417 E Prescott Ave
5417 East Prescott Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5417 East Prescott Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large family room with attached dinning
TV room off of kitchen
Main floor laundry
3 large bedrooms upstairs
master has soaking tub
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5417 E Prescott Ave have any available units?
5417 E Prescott Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Castle Rock, CO
.
What amenities does 5417 E Prescott Ave have?
Some of 5417 E Prescott Ave's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5417 E Prescott Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5417 E Prescott Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 E Prescott Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5417 E Prescott Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Castle Rock
.
Does 5417 E Prescott Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5417 E Prescott Ave offers parking.
Does 5417 E Prescott Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5417 E Prescott Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 E Prescott Ave have a pool?
No, 5417 E Prescott Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5417 E Prescott Ave have accessible units?
No, 5417 E Prescott Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 E Prescott Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5417 E Prescott Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5417 E Prescott Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5417 E Prescott Ave has units with air conditioning.
