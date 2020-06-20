5283 Sandpiper Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Founders Village
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHROOMS HOME IN FOUNDERS VILLAGE AC WOOD FLOORS FINISHED BASEMENT LARGE FENCED YARD COMMUNITY POOL AND TRAILS DOUGLAS COUNTY SCHOOLS END OF CUL-DE-SAC NEW CARPET NEW DISHWASHER ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED PLUS WASHER AND DRYER READY MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 620 PLUS 2.5 TIMES RENT MONTHLY INCOME$40 PER ADULT APPLICATION FEE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5283 Sandpiper Avenue have any available units?
5283 Sandpiper Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 5283 Sandpiper Avenue have?
Some of 5283 Sandpiper Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5283 Sandpiper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5283 Sandpiper Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.