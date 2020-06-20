All apartments in Castle Rock
5283 Sandpiper Avenue

Location

5283 Sandpiper Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHROOMS HOME IN FOUNDERS VILLAGE AC WOOD FLOORS FINISHED BASEMENT LARGE FENCED YARD COMMUNITY POOL AND TRAILS DOUGLAS COUNTY SCHOOLS END OF CUL-DE-SAC NEW CARPET NEW DISHWASHER ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED PLUS WASHER AND DRYER READY MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 620 PLUS 2.5 TIMES RENT MONTHLY INCOME$40 PER ADULT APPLICATION FEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5283 Sandpiper Avenue have any available units?
5283 Sandpiper Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 5283 Sandpiper Avenue have?
Some of 5283 Sandpiper Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5283 Sandpiper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5283 Sandpiper Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5283 Sandpiper Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5283 Sandpiper Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 5283 Sandpiper Avenue offer parking?
No, 5283 Sandpiper Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5283 Sandpiper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5283 Sandpiper Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5283 Sandpiper Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5283 Sandpiper Avenue has a pool.
Does 5283 Sandpiper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5283 Sandpiper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5283 Sandpiper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5283 Sandpiper Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5283 Sandpiper Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5283 Sandpiper Avenue has units with air conditioning.

