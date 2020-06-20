5283 Sandpiper Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities pool

3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHROOMS HOME IN FOUNDERS VILLAGE AC WOOD FLOORS FINISHED BASEMENT LARGE FENCED YARD COMMUNITY POOL AND TRAILS DOUGLAS COUNTY SCHOOLS END OF CUL-DE-SAC NEW CARPET NEW DISHWASHER ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED PLUS WASHER AND DRYER READY MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 620 PLUS 2.5 TIMES RENT MONTHLY INCOME$40 PER ADULT APPLICATION FEE