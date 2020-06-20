5150 E. Kensington Avenue

Amenities
This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home includes a newer 16' x 20' addition off the living room. Main floor houses the living room with fireplace, kitchen including granite counter-tops, microwave and stainless steel appliances. The addition consists of a 1\2 bathroom along with more living space.
On the upper level, there are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with laundry closet located close to the master bedroom. Basement is finished with a large rec room and full bathroom. Extras include whole house air conditioning, sprinkler system front\back and the 2 car garage. Great location, 10 minutes to I-25 for easy access to both the Denver and Colo Springs metro areas along with all the retails stores and restaurants in charming old town Castle Rock.