All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 5150 E. Kensington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
5150 E. Kensington Avenue
Last updated February 20 2020 at 7:11 PM

5150 E. Kensington Avenue

5150 East Kensington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5150 East Kensington Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home includes a newer 16' x 20' addition off the living room. Main floor houses the living room with fireplace, kitchen including granite counter-tops, microwave and stainless steel appliances. The addition consists of a 1\2 bathroom along with more living space.

On the upper level, there are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with laundry closet located close to the master bedroom. Basement is finished with a large rec room and full bathroom. Extras include whole house air conditioning, sprinkler system front\back and the 2 car garage. Great location, 10 minutes to I-25 for easy access to both the Denver and Colo Springs metro areas along with all the retails stores and restaurants in charming old town Castle Rock.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5150 E. Kensington Avenue have any available units?
5150 E. Kensington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 5150 E. Kensington Avenue have?
Some of 5150 E. Kensington Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5150 E. Kensington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5150 E. Kensington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5150 E. Kensington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5150 E. Kensington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 5150 E. Kensington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5150 E. Kensington Avenue offers parking.
Does 5150 E. Kensington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5150 E. Kensington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5150 E. Kensington Avenue have a pool?
No, 5150 E. Kensington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5150 E. Kensington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5150 E. Kensington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5150 E. Kensington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5150 E. Kensington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5150 E. Kensington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5150 E. Kensington Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs