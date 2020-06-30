Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 5149 Summerville Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
5149 Summerville Circle
Last updated January 12 2020 at 11:38 PM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5149 Summerville Circle
5149 Summerville Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
The Meadows
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5149 Summerville Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
-Large Unfinished Basement
-In Unit Washer Dryer
-Fenced Back Yard
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Oversized 2 car garage
-large walk in master closet
Text Ben for Showings at 720.935.0453
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5149 Summerville Circle have any available units?
5149 Summerville Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Castle Rock, CO
.
What amenities does 5149 Summerville Circle have?
Some of 5149 Summerville Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5149 Summerville Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5149 Summerville Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5149 Summerville Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5149 Summerville Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5149 Summerville Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5149 Summerville Circle offers parking.
Does 5149 Summerville Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5149 Summerville Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5149 Summerville Circle have a pool?
No, 5149 Summerville Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5149 Summerville Circle have accessible units?
No, 5149 Summerville Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5149 Summerville Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5149 Summerville Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5149 Summerville Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5149 Summerville Circle has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Similar Pages
Castle Rock 1 Bedrooms
Castle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with Pool
Castle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Brighton, CO
Lone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, CO
Golden, CO
Louisville, CO
Lafayette, CO
Greenwood Village, CO
Glendale, CO
Commerce City, CO
Fountain, CO
Superior, CO
Federal Heights, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Meadows
Castle Pines
Metzler Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
Arapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs