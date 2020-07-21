All apartments in Castle Rock
4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr

4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in The Meadows - Property Id: 153416

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 4 bath, 2 car Garage in The Meadows. New luxury flooring throughout home, large custom shower in Master Bathroom, entire house newly painted, new blinds and more!

Large fenced yard, Large kitchen, all appliances included, very bright home. On cul-de-sac in great neighborhood! Finished basement. Approximately 2200 sf. Douglas County Schools: Meadow View Elementary 6/10 mi, Castle Rock Middle School 4/10 mi, Castle View HS. 8/10 mi. $2475/month

Call or text for showing or more details at 303-884-7161 or 720-635-0078
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153416p
Property Id 153416

(RLNE5131590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr have any available units?
4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr have?
Some of 4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr offers parking.
Does 4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr have a pool?
No, 4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
