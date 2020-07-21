4502 N Diamond Leaf Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home in The Meadows - Property Id: 153416



Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 4 bath, 2 car Garage in The Meadows. New luxury flooring throughout home, large custom shower in Master Bathroom, entire house newly painted, new blinds and more!



Large fenced yard, Large kitchen, all appliances included, very bright home. On cul-de-sac in great neighborhood! Finished basement. Approximately 2200 sf. Douglas County Schools: Meadow View Elementary 6/10 mi, Castle Rock Middle School 4/10 mi, Castle View HS. 8/10 mi. $2475/month



Call or text for showing or more details at 303-884-7161 or 720-635-0078

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153416p

(RLNE5131590)