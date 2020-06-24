Rent Calculator
4478 Elegant Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4478 Elegant Street
4478 Elegant Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4478 Elegant Street, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4478 Elegant Street have any available units?
4478 Elegant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Castle Rock, CO
.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Castle Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4478 Elegant Street have?
Some of 4478 Elegant Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4478 Elegant Street currently offering any rent specials?
4478 Elegant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4478 Elegant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4478 Elegant Street is pet friendly.
Does 4478 Elegant Street offer parking?
Yes, 4478 Elegant Street offers parking.
Does 4478 Elegant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4478 Elegant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4478 Elegant Street have a pool?
No, 4478 Elegant Street does not have a pool.
Does 4478 Elegant Street have accessible units?
No, 4478 Elegant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4478 Elegant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4478 Elegant Street has units with dishwashers.
