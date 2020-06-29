Amenities
2 Bed/2 Bath, 1474 Sqft - 4376 Vindaloo Dr - Available now. 2 Bed/2 Bath single family detached home walking distance to Castle Rock Hospital and just a few minute drive from the Castle Rock Outlets, the Promenade shops, and I-25 interchange. Home features hardwood floors, balcony, stainless side-by-side refrigerator, stainless glass-top stove/oven, stainless dishwasher, stainless built-in microwave, granite counters, walk-in closet, central heat & air, tile floors, washer/dryer hookups, fenced rear and 2-car garage. Community pool, club house, and trash service are included with rent. Small pets allowed with $250 refundable deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.
Security Deposit: $2,025
Application Fee: $50 / adult
Air Filter Program: $10 / month
Lease Admin Fee: $200 / one-time
*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.
