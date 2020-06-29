All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

4376 Vindaloo Dr

4376 Vindaloo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4376 Vindaloo Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
2 Bed/2 Bath, 1474 Sqft - 4376 Vindaloo Dr - Available now. 2 Bed/2 Bath single family detached home walking distance to Castle Rock Hospital and just a few minute drive from the Castle Rock Outlets, the Promenade shops, and I-25 interchange. Home features hardwood floors, balcony, stainless side-by-side refrigerator, stainless glass-top stove/oven, stainless dishwasher, stainless built-in microwave, granite counters, walk-in closet, central heat & air, tile floors, washer/dryer hookups, fenced rear and 2-car garage. Community pool, club house, and trash service are included with rent. Small pets allowed with $250 refundable deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit: $2,025
Application Fee: $50 / adult
Air Filter Program: $10 / month
Lease Admin Fee: $200 / one-time

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE5511511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4376 Vindaloo Dr have any available units?
4376 Vindaloo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 4376 Vindaloo Dr have?
Some of 4376 Vindaloo Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4376 Vindaloo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4376 Vindaloo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4376 Vindaloo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4376 Vindaloo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4376 Vindaloo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4376 Vindaloo Dr offers parking.
Does 4376 Vindaloo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4376 Vindaloo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4376 Vindaloo Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4376 Vindaloo Dr has a pool.
Does 4376 Vindaloo Dr have accessible units?
No, 4376 Vindaloo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4376 Vindaloo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4376 Vindaloo Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4376 Vindaloo Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4376 Vindaloo Dr has units with air conditioning.
