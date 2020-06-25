4075 Lazy K Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage game room

Plenty of Space: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three car garage, and finished basement. This home’s phenomenal location in Metzler close to everything. Castle Rock is a great location for individuals looking for both a rural/country residential setting and relatively easy access to major employment centers with close proximity to urban centers, clean environment, natural beauty of the Colorado foothills and accessibility to recreational amenities make Castle Rock an attractive community. Inside this home you’ll find hickory cabinets, hardwood flooring, media area, wet bar, and game room area. This home is on the large corner lots with a rear patio for enjoying evenings and outdoor entertaining.



Security is same as rent. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for additional. Appliances included are: Stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. Utilities included are trash, all other utilities are tenant's responsibility. Please call for more information regarding this home.



*We are showing this property. We must adhere to social distancing guidelines. If you are experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19, we ask that you do not request a tour.