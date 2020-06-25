All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:25 PM

4075 Lazy K Drive

4075 Lazy K Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4075 Lazy K Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Metzler Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Plenty of Space: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three car garage, and finished basement. This home’s phenomenal location in Metzler close to everything. Castle Rock is a great location for individuals looking for both a rural/country residential setting and relatively easy access to major employment centers with close proximity to urban centers, clean environment, natural beauty of the Colorado foothills and accessibility to recreational amenities make Castle Rock an attractive community. Inside this home you’ll find hickory cabinets, hardwood flooring, media area, wet bar, and game room area. This home is on the large corner lots with a rear patio for enjoying evenings and outdoor entertaining.

Security is same as rent. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for additional. Appliances included are: Stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. Utilities included are trash, all other utilities are tenant's responsibility. Please call for more information regarding this home.

*We are showing this property. We must adhere to social distancing guidelines. If you are experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19, we ask that you do not request a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4075 Lazy K Drive have any available units?
4075 Lazy K Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 4075 Lazy K Drive have?
Some of 4075 Lazy K Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4075 Lazy K Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4075 Lazy K Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4075 Lazy K Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4075 Lazy K Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4075 Lazy K Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4075 Lazy K Drive offers parking.
Does 4075 Lazy K Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4075 Lazy K Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4075 Lazy K Drive have a pool?
No, 4075 Lazy K Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4075 Lazy K Drive have accessible units?
No, 4075 Lazy K Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4075 Lazy K Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4075 Lazy K Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4075 Lazy K Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4075 Lazy K Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

