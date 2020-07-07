All apartments in Castle Rock
4028 Kestrel Ct
Last updated July 3 2020 at 4:10 AM

4028 Kestrel Ct

4028 Kestrel Court · No Longer Available
Location

4028 Kestrel Court, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Phenomenal Location: This three bedroom, two and a quarter bathroom home is in the friendly Meadows neighborhood of Castle Rock. The main level features vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light along with a cozy three sided fireplace separating the living room from the dining area. With tons of storage, two car garage, fenced in yard, large patio and covered porch, this is a great looking house you will be proud to call home! Located close to Paintbrush Park sports fields and Grange rec center.

Home is available 8/1. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for each additional. All appliances are included. Trash is included in rent, all other utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information or to set up a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4028 Kestrel Ct have any available units?
4028 Kestrel Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 4028 Kestrel Ct have?
Some of 4028 Kestrel Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4028 Kestrel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4028 Kestrel Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 Kestrel Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4028 Kestrel Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4028 Kestrel Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4028 Kestrel Ct offers parking.
Does 4028 Kestrel Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4028 Kestrel Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 Kestrel Ct have a pool?
No, 4028 Kestrel Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4028 Kestrel Ct have accessible units?
No, 4028 Kestrel Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 Kestrel Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4028 Kestrel Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4028 Kestrel Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4028 Kestrel Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
