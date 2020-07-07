4028 Kestrel Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Phenomenal Location: This three bedroom, two and a quarter bathroom home is in the friendly Meadows neighborhood of Castle Rock. The main level features vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light along with a cozy three sided fireplace separating the living room from the dining area. With tons of storage, two car garage, fenced in yard, large patio and covered porch, this is a great looking house you will be proud to call home! Located close to Paintbrush Park sports fields and Grange rec center.



Home is available 8/1. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for each additional. All appliances are included. Trash is included in rent, all other utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information or to set up a tour!