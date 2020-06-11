3788 Tranquility Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities pool garage

THE GOOD LIFE.PRIVATE UNIT THE FRONTS TO OPEN SPACE AND TRAILS. FRONT PATIO WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS. MASTER SUITE 3 BEDROOMS PLUS STUDY. AC. 2 CAR GARAGE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. TILE COUNTERS AND FLOORS. KITCHEN ISLAND ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED. EATING SPACE. COMMUNITY POOL. READY NOW .$40 PER ADULT APPLICATION FEE. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 620. 2.5 TIMES RENT MONTHLY INCOME NEEDED.