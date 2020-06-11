All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3788 Tranquility Trail

3788 Tranquility Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3788 Tranquility Trail, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
garage
THE GOOD LIFE.PRIVATE UNIT THE FRONTS TO OPEN SPACE AND TRAILS. FRONT PATIO WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS. MASTER SUITE 3 BEDROOMS PLUS STUDY. AC. 2 CAR GARAGE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. TILE COUNTERS AND FLOORS. KITCHEN ISLAND ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED. EATING SPACE. COMMUNITY POOL. READY NOW .$40 PER ADULT APPLICATION FEE. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 620. 2.5 TIMES RENT MONTHLY INCOME NEEDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3788 Tranquility Trail have any available units?
3788 Tranquility Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3788 Tranquility Trail have?
Some of 3788 Tranquility Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3788 Tranquility Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3788 Tranquility Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3788 Tranquility Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3788 Tranquility Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 3788 Tranquility Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3788 Tranquility Trail does offer parking.
Does 3788 Tranquility Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3788 Tranquility Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3788 Tranquility Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3788 Tranquility Trail has a pool.
Does 3788 Tranquility Trail have accessible units?
No, 3788 Tranquility Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3788 Tranquility Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3788 Tranquility Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
