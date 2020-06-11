3788 Tranquility Trail, Castle Rock, CO 80109 The Meadows
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
THE GOOD LIFE.PRIVATE UNIT THE FRONTS TO OPEN SPACE AND TRAILS. FRONT PATIO WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS. MASTER SUITE 3 BEDROOMS PLUS STUDY. AC. 2 CAR GARAGE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. TILE COUNTERS AND FLOORS. KITCHEN ISLAND ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED. EATING SPACE. COMMUNITY POOL. READY NOW .$40 PER ADULT APPLICATION FEE. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 620. 2.5 TIMES RENT MONTHLY INCOME NEEDED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3788 Tranquility Trail have any available units?
3788 Tranquility Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.