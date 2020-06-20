All apartments in Castle Rock
3747 Black Feather Trail

3747 Black Feather Trl · No Longer Available
Location

3747 Black Feather Trl, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Metzler Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is located in the quiet community of Metzler Ranch with views of the Castle Rock and the mountains. The kitchen island is perfect for having breakfast, while gazing outdoors into the spacious backyard. Enjoy entertaining on a sizable deck with room for friends and family. Vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and a two car garage make this home very practical. You'll enjoy having ample storage in the basement. Located in the Douglas County School District. Next to shopping. Near parks and trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3747 Black Feather Trail have any available units?
3747 Black Feather Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3747 Black Feather Trail have?
Some of 3747 Black Feather Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3747 Black Feather Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3747 Black Feather Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3747 Black Feather Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3747 Black Feather Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3747 Black Feather Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3747 Black Feather Trail offers parking.
Does 3747 Black Feather Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3747 Black Feather Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3747 Black Feather Trail have a pool?
No, 3747 Black Feather Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3747 Black Feather Trail have accessible units?
No, 3747 Black Feather Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3747 Black Feather Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3747 Black Feather Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3747 Black Feather Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3747 Black Feather Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

