3747 Black Feather Trail

This home is located in the quiet community of Metzler Ranch with views of the Castle Rock and the mountains. The kitchen island is perfect for having breakfast, while gazing outdoors into the spacious backyard. Enjoy entertaining on a sizable deck with room for friends and family. Vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and a two car garage make this home very practical. You'll enjoy having ample storage in the basement. Located in the Douglas County School District. Next to shopping. Near parks and trails.