3367 Fantasy PL Available 08/08/20 5 Bed/5 Bath, 4014 Sqft, Finished Basement - 3367 Fantasy PL - Available 8/8/2020. This 5 bedroom/5 full bath EXECUTIVE home is absolutely amazing! Includes formal living room, formal dining room, family room, gourmet kitchen including gas stove, dual temperature zone oven, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and granite counters. Home also features hardwood floors, beautiful rear covered Trex deck, wired for surround sound, see through gas fireplace, 2 air conditioners, 3-car garage, main floor study, Jack & Jill bath and a fully finished basement with rec room. Master suite includes a 5-piece bath with oval tub, large walk-in closet, and tray ceiling. This home is in the Meadows which boasts wonderful amenities including pool and club house. Trash service included. You won't find anything comparable and this home won't last long. Small dogs (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Application Fee: $50

Security Deposit: $2,950

Lease Admin Fee: $200

Filter Program: $10 / month



***Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3303961)