Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
3367 Fantasy PL
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3367 Fantasy PL

3367 Fantasy Place · (720) 903-4341
Location

3367 Fantasy Place, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3367 Fantasy PL · Avail. Aug 8

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4014 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
3367 Fantasy PL Available 08/08/20 5 Bed/5 Bath, 4014 Sqft, Finished Basement - 3367 Fantasy PL - Available 8/8/2020. This 5 bedroom/5 full bath EXECUTIVE home is absolutely amazing! Includes formal living room, formal dining room, family room, gourmet kitchen including gas stove, dual temperature zone oven, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and granite counters. Home also features hardwood floors, beautiful rear covered Trex deck, wired for surround sound, see through gas fireplace, 2 air conditioners, 3-car garage, main floor study, Jack & Jill bath and a fully finished basement with rec room. Master suite includes a 5-piece bath with oval tub, large walk-in closet, and tray ceiling. This home is in the Meadows which boasts wonderful amenities including pool and club house. Trash service included. You won't find anything comparable and this home won't last long. Small dogs (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Application Fee: $50
Security Deposit: $2,950
Lease Admin Fee: $200
Filter Program: $10 / month

***Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3303961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3367 Fantasy PL have any available units?
3367 Fantasy PL has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3367 Fantasy PL have?
Some of 3367 Fantasy PL's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3367 Fantasy PL currently offering any rent specials?
3367 Fantasy PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3367 Fantasy PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 3367 Fantasy PL is pet friendly.
Does 3367 Fantasy PL offer parking?
Yes, 3367 Fantasy PL does offer parking.
Does 3367 Fantasy PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3367 Fantasy PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3367 Fantasy PL have a pool?
Yes, 3367 Fantasy PL has a pool.
Does 3367 Fantasy PL have accessible units?
No, 3367 Fantasy PL does not have accessible units.
Does 3367 Fantasy PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3367 Fantasy PL has units with dishwashers.
