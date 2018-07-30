All apartments in Castle Rock
3276 McCracken Lane
Last updated May 1 2020 at 11:15 PM

3276 McCracken Lane

3276 Mccracken Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3276 Mccracken Lane, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Serene two story floor plan located in Plum Creek! Great lot backing to a hill. The upper level features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and the laundry room. Main floor features a dining room, home office, living room, half bathroom and a gourmet kitchen. Truly a home you will fall in love with! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!

Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3276 McCracken Lane have any available units?
3276 McCracken Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
Is 3276 McCracken Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3276 McCracken Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3276 McCracken Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3276 McCracken Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3276 McCracken Lane offer parking?
No, 3276 McCracken Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3276 McCracken Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3276 McCracken Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3276 McCracken Lane have a pool?
No, 3276 McCracken Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3276 McCracken Lane have accessible units?
No, 3276 McCracken Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3276 McCracken Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3276 McCracken Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3276 McCracken Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3276 McCracken Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
