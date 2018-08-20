All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3088 Black Canyon Way

3088 Black Canyon Way · No Longer Available
Location

3088 Black Canyon Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed, 3 Bath former Richmond Model Home available for immediate move-in! Gorgeous custom upgrades and touches throughout. Huge 2 1/2 car oversized garage, granite tile counters, crown molding and a large loft! Over 2200 finished living space on the first and second floors plus another 950 sq feet in the unfinished basement. Living here also gives you access to the acclaimed Grange pools and event areas.

Walk or bike to the Meadows Town Center for coffee shops, restaurants, movies and shops. The huge outdoor park, zip line, and pool at the Phillip S Miller Park is just minutes away. Miles of outdoor trails and quick access to the mountains makes this home an outdoor enthusiasts paradise! Minutes to the Outlet Mall and Promenade shopping center and I-25 access for quick commute.

Available for move-in after Feb 5th!

Dogs Ok...sorry no Cats. Contact us for a showing today.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3088 Black Canyon Way have any available units?
3088 Black Canyon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3088 Black Canyon Way have?
Some of 3088 Black Canyon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3088 Black Canyon Way currently offering any rent specials?
3088 Black Canyon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3088 Black Canyon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3088 Black Canyon Way is pet friendly.
Does 3088 Black Canyon Way offer parking?
Yes, 3088 Black Canyon Way offers parking.
Does 3088 Black Canyon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3088 Black Canyon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3088 Black Canyon Way have a pool?
Yes, 3088 Black Canyon Way has a pool.
Does 3088 Black Canyon Way have accessible units?
No, 3088 Black Canyon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3088 Black Canyon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3088 Black Canyon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
