3088 Black Canyon Way

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bed, 3 Bath former Richmond Model Home available for immediate move-in! Gorgeous custom upgrades and touches throughout. Huge 2 1/2 car oversized garage, granite tile counters, crown molding and a large loft! Over 2200 finished living space on the first and second floors plus another 950 sq feet in the unfinished basement. Living here also gives you access to the acclaimed Grange pools and event areas.



Walk or bike to the Meadows Town Center for coffee shops, restaurants, movies and shops. The huge outdoor park, zip line, and pool at the Phillip S Miller Park is just minutes away. Miles of outdoor trails and quick access to the mountains makes this home an outdoor enthusiasts paradise! Minutes to the Outlet Mall and Promenade shopping center and I-25 access for quick commute.



Available for move-in after Feb 5th!



Dogs Ok...sorry no Cats. Contact us for a showing today.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate, LLC