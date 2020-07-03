All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 2971 Summer Day Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
2971 Summer Day Ave
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:37 PM

2971 Summer Day Ave

2971 Summer Day Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
The Meadows
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2971 Summer Day Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bc574b9095 ---- Wonderfully designed and well cared for 3 bedroom, 3 bath rowhome in the heart of Castle Rock\'s desirable Meadow\'s Community Built in 2018. Great park directly across street, fantastic community pool, quick access to trails and open space, easy access to I-25, and hundreds of shops, restaurants, schools and Castle Rock\'s up and coming town. This home features 3 bedrooms, a great loft space, nice open floor plan kitchen and living room, 2 car attached garage, fenced private backyard and an unfinished basement for additional storage space. Other Amenities include Air Conditioning, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel appliances, Washer and Dryer. Rent includes trash and recycling, lawn mowing and snow removal are provided for the front yard. Tenant responsible for all other utilties and maintaining the non-HOA maintained portions of the property. Dog Friendly. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. 2 Car Attached Garage A/C Across From Park Community Pool Corner Lot Large Open Loft Area Master Suite Unfinished Basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2971 Summer Day Ave have any available units?
2971 Summer Day Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2971 Summer Day Ave have?
Some of 2971 Summer Day Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2971 Summer Day Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2971 Summer Day Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2971 Summer Day Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2971 Summer Day Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2971 Summer Day Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2971 Summer Day Ave offers parking.
Does 2971 Summer Day Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2971 Summer Day Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2971 Summer Day Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2971 Summer Day Ave has a pool.
Does 2971 Summer Day Ave have accessible units?
No, 2971 Summer Day Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2971 Summer Day Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2971 Summer Day Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2971 Summer Day Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2971 Summer Day Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs