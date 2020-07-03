2971 Summer Day Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bc574b9095 ---- Wonderfully designed and well cared for 3 bedroom, 3 bath rowhome in the heart of Castle Rock\'s desirable Meadow\'s Community Built in 2018. Great park directly across street, fantastic community pool, quick access to trails and open space, easy access to I-25, and hundreds of shops, restaurants, schools and Castle Rock\'s up and coming town. This home features 3 bedrooms, a great loft space, nice open floor plan kitchen and living room, 2 car attached garage, fenced private backyard and an unfinished basement for additional storage space. Other Amenities include Air Conditioning, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel appliances, Washer and Dryer. Rent includes trash and recycling, lawn mowing and snow removal are provided for the front yard. Tenant responsible for all other utilties and maintaining the non-HOA maintained portions of the property. Dog Friendly. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. 2 Car Attached Garage A/C Across From Park Community Pool Corner Lot Large Open Loft Area Master Suite Unfinished Basement