262 South Oman Road

This lavish Parker townhome is perfect for anyone trying to stay centrally located while still wanting all the benefits that come with a quiet and personable community. This 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhome provides you with a lavish hardwood floors, sprawling living space and balconies off of the living room and both upstairs bedrooms. With an open layout and spacious top floor bedrooms finding a place for all of your belongings will not be a challenge. With local access to shopping, Memmen Ridge open space for hiking, biking, jogging, etc..., Centennial Park baseball fields, tennis courts, and open spaces this property would be ideal for those looking to spend time enjoying the Colorado sunshine. * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real Estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application