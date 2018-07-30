All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 262 South Oman Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
262 South Oman Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

262 South Oman Road

262 Oman Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

262 Oman Road, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
tennis court
This lavish Parker townhome is perfect for anyone trying to stay centrally located while still wanting all the benefits that come with a quiet and personable community. This 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhome provides you with a lavish hardwood floors, sprawling living space and balconies off of the living room and both upstairs bedrooms. With an open layout and spacious top floor bedrooms finding a place for all of your belongings will not be a challenge. With local access to shopping, Memmen Ridge open space for hiking, biking, jogging, etc..., Centennial Park baseball fields, tennis courts, and open spaces this property would be ideal for those looking to spend time enjoying the Colorado sunshine. * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real Estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 South Oman Road have any available units?
262 South Oman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 262 South Oman Road have?
Some of 262 South Oman Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 South Oman Road currently offering any rent specials?
262 South Oman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 South Oman Road pet-friendly?
No, 262 South Oman Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 262 South Oman Road offer parking?
No, 262 South Oman Road does not offer parking.
Does 262 South Oman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 South Oman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 South Oman Road have a pool?
No, 262 South Oman Road does not have a pool.
Does 262 South Oman Road have accessible units?
No, 262 South Oman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 262 South Oman Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 262 South Oman Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 262 South Oman Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 262 South Oman Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs