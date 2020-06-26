249 Castlemaine Place

Amenities

Beautiful executive custom home in Plum Creek in Castle Rock for rent is ready to welcome you home! This two story home, built in 2014 has over 2954 square feet with an additional 1869 square feet in the unfinished basement. Backs up to open space with incredible mountain views! Three car garage with three full bays has lots of room for storage. The open floor-plan with tons of windows and natural light is immaculate. The gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining with huge center island, granite counters, upgraded appliances, and new cabinets. On the main floor is the warm and cozy living room with a fireplace. Glass sliding door leads you to a private patio for barbecuing and entertaining family and friends. Office is on the main floor. Large master suite with huge windows is light and airy. The 5-piece master bath has double sinks and a large walk-in-closet. Three additional bedrooms and a spacious loft is located on the second floor. Spectacular views! Very quiet and peaceful community. Minutes from I-25. Close to parks, walking trails, shopping and restaurants. Douglas County Schools. Many many upgrades throughout home. For a private viewing please contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 office or 720-838-6714 cell.