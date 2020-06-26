All apartments in Castle Rock
Castle Rock, CO
249 Castlemaine Place
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:15 AM

249 Castlemaine Place

249 Castlemaine Court · No Longer Available
Location

249 Castlemaine Court, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Heckendorf Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Beautiful executive custom home in Plum Creek in Castle Rock for rent is ready to welcome you home! This two story home, built in 2014 has over 2954 square feet with an additional 1869 square feet in the unfinished basement. Backs up to open space with incredible mountain views! Three car garage with three full bays has lots of room for storage. The open floor-plan with tons of windows and natural light is immaculate. The gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining with huge center island, granite counters, upgraded appliances, and new cabinets. On the main floor is the warm and cozy living room with a fireplace. Glass sliding door leads you to a private patio for barbecuing and entertaining family and friends. Office is on the main floor. Large master suite with huge windows is light and airy. The 5-piece master bath has double sinks and a large walk-in-closet. Three additional bedrooms and a spacious loft is located on the second floor. Spectacular views! Very quiet and peaceful community. Minutes from I-25. Close to parks, walking trails, shopping and restaurants. Douglas County Schools. Many many upgrades throughout home. For a private viewing please contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 office or 720-838-6714 cell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Castlemaine Place have any available units?
249 Castlemaine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 249 Castlemaine Place have?
Some of 249 Castlemaine Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Castlemaine Place currently offering any rent specials?
249 Castlemaine Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Castlemaine Place pet-friendly?
No, 249 Castlemaine Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 249 Castlemaine Place offer parking?
Yes, 249 Castlemaine Place offers parking.
Does 249 Castlemaine Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 249 Castlemaine Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Castlemaine Place have a pool?
No, 249 Castlemaine Place does not have a pool.
Does 249 Castlemaine Place have accessible units?
No, 249 Castlemaine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Castlemaine Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 249 Castlemaine Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 249 Castlemaine Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 249 Castlemaine Place has units with air conditioning.
