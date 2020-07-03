All apartments in Castle Rock
244 Cheney Place

244 Cheney Place · No Longer Available
Location

244 Cheney Place, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Uncompromised Perfection! - Make no mistake...this is a stunning luxury home that will leave a lasting impression! With 4525 SF above ground and a modern farmhouse flair, the floorplan is flawless.

Nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and backing to open space, the .37 acre lot offers privacy, a large lawn and expansive stamped concrete patio w/pergola for entertaining. You are minutes from I-25, shopping, Douglas County Fairgrounds, and the Plum Creek Golf Course.

Custom touches include endless 8 crown molding, beautiful stone & tile work, modern lighting, shiplap accents, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, dual staircases up w/wrought-iron railings, and wide planked hardwood floors.

The professional gourmet kitchen boasts white quartz countertops with subway tile backsplash, an immense island w/farmhouse sink, Jenn-Air stainless appliances, farmhouse sink, and pantry + butlers pantry.

The main floor master is a warm and inviting retreat with fireplace, his & hers walk-in closets, coffee bar, and private patio. The opulent bath combines granite counters and custom travertine tile everywhere, deep soaking tub, plus a heated floor.

The upstairs provides 4 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, loft w/balcony overlooking the 2 story great room, and cozy office niche. Other amenities include oversized 3 car garage, massive 2414 SF basement, washer/dryer, A/C.

Dogs O.K. No cats*Pet deposit is $400/pet and refundable*Deposit is one months' rent*No Minimum Credit Score, Income requirements are around 3 times the rent rate*Text for showings-must include street name*Minimum one-year lease.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5690410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Cheney Place have any available units?
244 Cheney Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 244 Cheney Place have?
Some of 244 Cheney Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Cheney Place currently offering any rent specials?
244 Cheney Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Cheney Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Cheney Place is pet friendly.
Does 244 Cheney Place offer parking?
Yes, 244 Cheney Place offers parking.
Does 244 Cheney Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 244 Cheney Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Cheney Place have a pool?
No, 244 Cheney Place does not have a pool.
Does 244 Cheney Place have accessible units?
No, 244 Cheney Place does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Cheney Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 Cheney Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 244 Cheney Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 244 Cheney Place has units with air conditioning.

