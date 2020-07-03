244 Cheney Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

Uncompromised Perfection! - Make no mistake...this is a stunning luxury home that will leave a lasting impression! With 4525 SF above ground and a modern farmhouse flair, the floorplan is flawless.



Nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and backing to open space, the .37 acre lot offers privacy, a large lawn and expansive stamped concrete patio w/pergola for entertaining. You are minutes from I-25, shopping, Douglas County Fairgrounds, and the Plum Creek Golf Course.



Custom touches include endless 8 crown molding, beautiful stone & tile work, modern lighting, shiplap accents, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, dual staircases up w/wrought-iron railings, and wide planked hardwood floors.



The professional gourmet kitchen boasts white quartz countertops with subway tile backsplash, an immense island w/farmhouse sink, Jenn-Air stainless appliances, farmhouse sink, and pantry + butlers pantry.



The main floor master is a warm and inviting retreat with fireplace, his & hers walk-in closets, coffee bar, and private patio. The opulent bath combines granite counters and custom travertine tile everywhere, deep soaking tub, plus a heated floor.



The upstairs provides 4 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, loft w/balcony overlooking the 2 story great room, and cozy office niche. Other amenities include oversized 3 car garage, massive 2414 SF basement, washer/dryer, A/C.



Dogs O.K. No cats*Pet deposit is $400/pet and refundable*Deposit is one months' rent*No Minimum Credit Score, Income requirements are around 3 times the rent rate*Text for showings-must include street name*Minimum one-year lease.



