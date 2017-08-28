Amenities

1776 Cherokee Mountain Place Available 07/13/19 3 Bedroom Townhome Fronts to Community Open Space - Look out your front windows and see open grassy areas that are maintained by the community when you make 1776 Cherokee Mountain Place your home. Convenient to I-25, the Castle Rock Hospital, and downtown Castle Rock. This airy floor plan delivers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, tiled traditional dining room, master suite with walk-in closet, welcoming living room, cheery kitchen with breakfast island for snacks, granite counters in kitchen, electric self cleaning range, built in microwave, garbage disposal, pantry, dishwasher, refrigerator, first-floor laundry closet, home office, 2 car attached garage, covered front porch. Come enjoy well proportioned space in this 3 bedroom townhome!



This community is a Smoke Free Community.



For those with allergies or sensitivities, this townhome has been leased pet free since new carpet was installed in June 2018.



Prior to setting a showing, please make sure you have read the rules at www.RedHawkCrossings.com/Rules.pdf



This townhome in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for a mid July 2019 move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1725 to $1800 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.



Features and Amenities:

3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Separate Office / Den, 2 Car Attached Garage with garage door opener and keypad entry, 1491 Square Feet, Tile Entry Flooring, Flooring - Tile / Beige Carpet, Electric Self Cleaning Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Built in Microwave, Kitchen Island with Breakfast Area, Granite Kitchen Counters, Solid Surface Counters in Bathrooms, Pantry, Laundry Closet with Electric Dryer Hookup, Walk in Closet in Master Suite, 3 Piece Master Bathroom, Covered Front Porch, Recessed Lighting, Vaulted Ceiling, 2" Faux Wood Blinds, Great Natural Lighting, Gas Forced Air Heating, Central Air Conditioning, Trash Service Included, No Yard Maintenance, Smoker Free, Small Pet Possible, Douglas County Schools, Easy Access to I-25 / Hwy 85, Close to Hiking / Biking Trails, Close to Miller Activity Complex, Fronts to Green Space



