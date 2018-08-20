All apartments in Castle Rock
1762 Cherokee Mountain Place

1762 Cherokee Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

1762 Cherokee Mountain Road, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Red Hawk

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1762 Cherokee Mountain Place Available 12/07/19 Be Home for the Holidays at 1762 Cherokee Mtn Place in Castle Rock - Find your home in this 1491 square foot townhome convenient to I-25, the Castle Rock Hospital, and downtown Castle Rock. This airy floor plan delivers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, tiled traditional dining room, master suite with walk-in closet (2 hang bars plus shelves), welcoming living room with fleck carpeting, cheery kitchen with breakfast island for after-school snacks, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, electric self cleaning range, built in microwave, garbage disposal, pantry, dishwasher, refrigerator, first-floor laundry closet, home office, 2 car attached garage, covered front porch. Come enjoy well proportioned space in this 3 bedroom town home!

1762 Cherokee Mountain Place in Castle Rock is for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for a December 7th move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1750 to $1825 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.

For those with allergies / sensitivities, this home has been pet free.

Red Hawk Crossings is a smoke free community.

Prior to setting a time to see this townhome, please make sure you have visited the community rules at www.RedHawkCrossings.com/Rules.pdf

Features and Amenities:
3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Separate Office / Den, 2 Car Attached Garage with garage door opener and keypad entry, 1491 Square Feet, Tile Entry Flooring, Flooring - Tile / Fleck Carpet, Electric Self Cleaning Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Built in Microwave, Kitchen Island with Breakfast Area, Granite Kitchen and Bathroom Counters, Pantry, Laundry Closet with Electric Dryer Hookup, Walk in Closet in Master Suite, 3 Piece Master Bathroom, Covered Front Porch, Recessed Lighting, Vaulted Ceiling, 2" Faux Wood Blinds, Great Natural Lighting, Gas Forced Air Heating, Central Air Conditioning, Trash Service Included, No Yard Maintenance, Smoker Free, Small Pet Possible, Douglas County Schools, Easy Access to I-25 / Hwy 85, Close to Hiking / Biking Trails, Close to New Miller Activity Complex

Pictures from 2016 (vacant) and September 2019.

(RLNE2781389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1762 Cherokee Mountain Place have any available units?
1762 Cherokee Mountain Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1762 Cherokee Mountain Place have?
Some of 1762 Cherokee Mountain Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1762 Cherokee Mountain Place currently offering any rent specials?
1762 Cherokee Mountain Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1762 Cherokee Mountain Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1762 Cherokee Mountain Place is pet friendly.
Does 1762 Cherokee Mountain Place offer parking?
Yes, 1762 Cherokee Mountain Place offers parking.
Does 1762 Cherokee Mountain Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1762 Cherokee Mountain Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1762 Cherokee Mountain Place have a pool?
No, 1762 Cherokee Mountain Place does not have a pool.
Does 1762 Cherokee Mountain Place have accessible units?
No, 1762 Cherokee Mountain Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1762 Cherokee Mountain Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1762 Cherokee Mountain Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1762 Cherokee Mountain Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1762 Cherokee Mountain Place has units with air conditioning.
