1738 Cherokee Mtn Place Available 03/20/20 End Townhome Fronting Community Greenspace - Make a home for your family in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome just a quick drive to I-25. 1738 Cherokee Mtn Place has a tiled floor dining room, tasteful living room with brown fleck carpeting, 5 piece master bathroom with separate shower and dual sinks, first-floor laundry room with washer and electric dryer hookups, solid surface counters in bathrooms, contemporary kitchen with granite counters, microwave, dishwasher, electric self cleaning range, garbage disposal, refrigerator, 2 car attached garage with openers and keypad, covered front and side porch. This 3 bedroom townhome is waiting for you in Castle Rock.



This townhome in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for an end of March / early April move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1825 to $1900 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.



New carpet was installed in late 2017.



Red Hawk Crossings is a smoke free community. Please make sure you have read the community rules online at http://www.redhawkcrossings.com/Rules.pdf prior to scheduling an appointment to see the townhome.



For those with allergies / sensitivities, this townhome has been occupied by a cat.



Features / amenities:

Built at the end of 2014, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, 1580+ finished square feet, tile entry flooring, flooring is fleck carpet/tile, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric smooth top self cleaning range, granite kitchen counters, solid surface counters in bathrooms, tiled kitchen floor, laundry room with electric dryer hookup, Master bedroom suite, 5 piece master bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub, walk in closet, recessed lighting, 2" faux wood blinds, gas forced air heating, central air conditioning, Douglas County schools, light and bright, fronts to green space and backs to guest / visitor parking, close to walking / biking trails, smoker free, small pet possible with additional deposit and preapproval, easy access to I-25 / Hwy 85, close to Miller Activity Complex close to park, trash and recycling service included



Interior pictures are from February 2020 with exterior pictures from August 2017 and February 2020.



