Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

1690 Cherokee Mountain Circle Available 12/14/19 Start a New Year in a New Home - Make a home for your family in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome just a quick drive to I-25. Has a tiled floor dining room, tasteful living room with brown fleck carpeting, 5 piece master bathroom with separate shower and dual sinks, first-floor laundry room with washer and electric dryer hookups, solid surface counters in bathrooms, contemporary kitchen with granite counters, microwave, dishwasher, electric self cleaning range, garbage disposal, refrigerator, 2 car attached garage with openers and keypad, covered front and side porch. This 3 bedroom townhome is waiting for you in Castle Rock.



For those with allergies - This home has been occupied by a dog over 2 years ago.



Red Hawk Crossings is a smoke free community. Smoking, vaping, etc., is not allowed anywhere within the townhome or the community.



Please visit http://redhawkcrossings.com/Rules.pdf prior to scheduling a time to visit the townhome.



This townhome in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for a mid December move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1800 to $1875 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.



Features / amenities:

Built at the end of 2014, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, 1580+ finished square feet, tile entry flooring, flooring is fleck carpet/tile, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric smooth top self cleaning range, granite kitchen counters, solid surface counters in bathrooms, tiled kitchen floor, laundry room with electric dryer hookup, Master bedroom suite, 5 piece master bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub, walk in closet, recessed lighting, 2" faux wood blinds, gas forced air heating, central air conditioning, Douglas County schools, light and bright, fronts to green space and backs to guest / visitor parking, close to walking / biking trails, smoker free, small pet possible with additional deposit and preapproval, easy access to I-25 / Hwy 85, close to Miller Activity Complex close to park, trash and recycling service included



(RLNE5295989)