Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1668 Cherokee Mountain Circle Available 04/01/20 Great Size and Fronts to Open Space - Make 1668 Cherokee Mtn Circle Home! - Look out your front windows and see open grassy areas that are maintained by the community when you make 1668 Cherokee Mountain Circle your home. Convenient to I-25, the Castle Rock Hospital, and downtown Castle Rock. This airy floor plan delivers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, tiled traditional dining room, master suite with walk-in closet, welcoming living room with fleck carpeting, cheery kitchen with breakfast island for snacks, granite counters in kitchen, electric self cleaning range, built in microwave, garbage disposal, pantry, dishwasher, refrigerator, first-floor laundry closet, home office, 2 car attached garage, covered front porch. This home has been pet free. Come enjoy well proportioned space in this 3 bedroom townhome!



For those with allergies or sensitivities, this townhome has been leased pet free.



Red Hawk Crossings is a smoke free community. Smoking, vaping, etc., is not allowed within the townhomes or within the community.



Please make sure you have visited the community rules prior to setting a time to visit the community. www.RedHawkCrossings.com/Rules.pdf



This townhome in Castle Rock is for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for an end of March / early April move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1750 to $1825 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.



Features and Amenities:

3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Separate Office / Den, 2 Car Attached Garage with garage door opener and keypad entry, 1491 Square Feet, Tile Entry Flooring, Flooring - Tile / Fleck Carpet, Electric Self Cleaning Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Built in Microwave, Kitchen Island with Breakfast Area, Granite Kitchen, Pantry, Laundry Closet with Electric Dryer Hookup, Laundry Closet Shelf, Walk in Closet in Master Suite, Built in Shelving in Master Closet, 3 Piece Master Bathroom, Solid Surface Counters in Bathrooms, Covered Front Porch, Recessed Lighting, Vaulted Ceiling, 2" Faux Wood Blinds, Great Natural Lighting, Gas Forced Air Heating, Central Air Conditioning, Trash Service Included, No Yard Maintenance, Smoker Free, Small Pet Possible, Douglas County Schools, Easy Access to I-25 / Hwy 85, Close to Hiking / Biking Trails, Close to New Miller Activity Complex



Pictures are from February 2020.



(RLNE5601890)