All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle

1660 Cherokee Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1660 Cherokee Mountain Road, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Red Hawk

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle Available 04/10/20 Great End Townhome with Castle Rock Views at 1660 Cherokee Mtn Circle - Make a home for your family in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome only an easy drive to I-25. Has a tiled floor dining room, tasteful living room, beige carpeting installed July 2018, 5 piece master bathroom with separate shower and dual sinks, first-floor laundry room with washer and electric dryer hookups, granite counters in bathroom, contemporary kitchen with granite counters, microwave, dishwasher, electric self cleaning range, garbage disposal, refrigerator, 2 car attached garage with openers and keypad, covered front and side porch. This 3 bedroom townhome is waiting for you in Castle Rock.

For those with allergies or sensitivities, this townhome was occupied by a cat in the past and is currently occupied by a dog.

Red Hawk Crossings is a smoke free community. Smoking, vaping, etc., is not allowed within the townhomes or within the community.

Please make sure you have visited the community rules prior to setting a time to visit the community. www.RedHawkCrossings.com/Rules.pdf

This townhome in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for an April 10, 2020, move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1825 to $1900 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.

Features / amenities:
Built in 2015, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, 1580+ finished square feet, tile entry flooring, flooring is beige carpet/tile, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric smooth top self cleaning range, granite kitchen and bathroom counters, tiled kitchen floor, laundry room with electric dryer hookup, Master bedroom suite, 5 piece master bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub, walk in closet, recessed lighting, 2" faux wood blinds, gas forced air heating, central air conditioning, Douglas County schools, light and bright, fronts to green space, close to walking / biking trails, smoker free, small pet possible with additional deposit and preapproval, easy access to I-25 / Hwy 85, close to Miller Activity Complex close to park, trash and recycling service included, new carpet installed July 2018

Pictures are from April 2018 prior to new beige carpet installation and full interior paint in July 2018.

(RLNE2274333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle have any available units?
1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle have?
Some of 1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle offers parking.
Does 1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle have a pool?
No, 1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle have accessible units?
No, 1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs