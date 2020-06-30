Amenities

1660 Cherokee Mountain Circle Available 04/10/20 Great End Townhome with Castle Rock Views at 1660 Cherokee Mtn Circle - Make a home for your family in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome only an easy drive to I-25. Has a tiled floor dining room, tasteful living room, beige carpeting installed July 2018, 5 piece master bathroom with separate shower and dual sinks, first-floor laundry room with washer and electric dryer hookups, granite counters in bathroom, contemporary kitchen with granite counters, microwave, dishwasher, electric self cleaning range, garbage disposal, refrigerator, 2 car attached garage with openers and keypad, covered front and side porch. This 3 bedroom townhome is waiting for you in Castle Rock.



For those with allergies or sensitivities, this townhome was occupied by a cat in the past and is currently occupied by a dog.



Red Hawk Crossings is a smoke free community. Smoking, vaping, etc., is not allowed within the townhomes or within the community.



Please make sure you have visited the community rules prior to setting a time to visit the community. www.RedHawkCrossings.com/Rules.pdf



This townhome in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for an April 10, 2020, move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1825 to $1900 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.



Features / amenities:

Built in 2015, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, 1580+ finished square feet, tile entry flooring, flooring is beige carpet/tile, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric smooth top self cleaning range, granite kitchen and bathroom counters, tiled kitchen floor, laundry room with electric dryer hookup, Master bedroom suite, 5 piece master bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub, walk in closet, recessed lighting, 2" faux wood blinds, gas forced air heating, central air conditioning, Douglas County schools, light and bright, fronts to green space, close to walking / biking trails, smoker free, small pet possible with additional deposit and preapproval, easy access to I-25 / Hwy 85, close to Miller Activity Complex close to park, trash and recycling service included, new carpet installed July 2018



Pictures are from April 2018 prior to new beige carpet installation and full interior paint in July 2018.



