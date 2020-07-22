Amenities

1652 Cherokee Mountain Circle Available 05/08/20 Three Bedroom Townhome Fronting Community Green Space - Find your home in this 1491 square foot townhome convenient to I-25, the Castle Rock Hospital, and downtown Castle Rock. This airy floor plan delivers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, tiled traditional dining room, master suite with walk-in closet, welcoming living room with fleck carpeting, cheery kitchen with breakfast island, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, electric self cleaning range, built in microwave, garbage disposal, pantry, dishwasher, refrigerator, first-floor laundry closet, home office, 2 car attached garage, covered front porch. Come enjoy well proportioned space at 1652 Cherokee Mountain Circle.



This townhome in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for a May 9, 2020 move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1750 to $1825 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.



For those with allergies - This home has been occupied by a dog.



Red Hawk Crossings is a smoke free community. Smoking, vaping, etc., is not allowed within the townhomes or within the community.



Please make sure you have visited the community rules prior to setting a time to visit the community. www.RedHawkCrossings.com/Rules.pdf



Features and Amenities:

3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Separate Office / Den, 2 Car Attached Garage with garage door opener and keypad entry, 1491 Square Feet, Tile Entry Flooring, Flooring - Tile / Fleck Carpet, Electric Self Cleaning Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Built in Microwave, Kitchen Island with Breakfast Area, Granite Kitchen and Bathroom Counters, Pantry, Laundry Closet with Electric Dryer Hookup, Cabinets in Laundry Closet, Walk in Closet in Master Suite, Shelving in Master Closet, 3 Piece Master Bathroom, Covered Front Porch, Recessed Lighting, Vaulted Ceiling, 2" Faux Wood Blinds, Great Natural Lighting, Gas Forced Air Heating, Central Air Conditioning, Trash Service and Recycling Included, Fronts to Community Green Space, No Yard Maintenance, Smoker Free, Small Pet Possible, Douglas County Schools, Easy Access to I-25 / Hwy 85, Close to Hiking / Biking Trails, Close to New Miller Activity Complex, Views of Castle Rock's "Rock"



Pictures are from February 2020.



