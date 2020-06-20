Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle Available 07/13/20 Amazing Castle Rock Views found in this 3 Bedroom Townhome - Make a home for your family in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome only an easy drive to I-25. Has a dining room, tasteful living room with fleck carpeting, 5 piece master bathroom with separate shower and dual sinks, first-floor laundry room with washer and electric dryer hookups, granite counters in bathroom, contemporary kitchen with granite counters, microwave, dishwasher, electric range, garbage disposal, refrigerator, 2 car attached garage with openers and keypad, covered front porch. This 3 bedroom townhome with amazing Castle Rock views is waiting for you.



1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle has been occupied by a dog in the past for those with sensitivities or allergies.



Red Hawk Crossings is a SMOKE FREE community.



Prior to setting a showing, please make sure you have read the rules at www.RedHawkCrossings.com/Rules.pdf



This townhome in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for a July 10th move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1825 to $1900 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved small pet (under 35 lbs) possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.



Features / amenities:

Built in 2015, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, 1580+ finished square feet, tile entry flooring, flooring is fleck carpet/tile, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric smooth top self cleaning range, granite kitchen and bathroom counters, tiled kitchen floor, 1st floor laundry room with electric dryer hookup, Master bedroom suite, 5 piece master bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub, walk in closet, recessed lighting, 2" faux wood blinds, gas forced air heating, central air conditioning, Douglas County schools, light and bright, close to walking / biking trails, smoker free, small pet possible with additional deposit and preapproval, easy access to I-25 / Hwy 85, close to Miller Activity Complex, close to park, trash and recycling service included, views of "Castle Rock"



Pictures are from May 2018. Updated pictures will be provided in the future.



(RLNE4099849)