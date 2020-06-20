All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle

1642 Cherokee Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1642 Cherokee Mountain Road, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Red Hawk

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle Available 07/13/20 Amazing Castle Rock Views found in this 3 Bedroom Townhome - Make a home for your family in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome only an easy drive to I-25. Has a dining room, tasteful living room with fleck carpeting, 5 piece master bathroom with separate shower and dual sinks, first-floor laundry room with washer and electric dryer hookups, granite counters in bathroom, contemporary kitchen with granite counters, microwave, dishwasher, electric range, garbage disposal, refrigerator, 2 car attached garage with openers and keypad, covered front porch. This 3 bedroom townhome with amazing Castle Rock views is waiting for you.

1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle has been occupied by a dog in the past for those with sensitivities or allergies.

Red Hawk Crossings is a SMOKE FREE community.

Prior to setting a showing, please make sure you have read the rules at www.RedHawkCrossings.com/Rules.pdf

This townhome in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for a July 10th move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1825 to $1900 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved small pet (under 35 lbs) possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.

Features / amenities:
Built in 2015, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, 1580+ finished square feet, tile entry flooring, flooring is fleck carpet/tile, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric smooth top self cleaning range, granite kitchen and bathroom counters, tiled kitchen floor, 1st floor laundry room with electric dryer hookup, Master bedroom suite, 5 piece master bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub, walk in closet, recessed lighting, 2" faux wood blinds, gas forced air heating, central air conditioning, Douglas County schools, light and bright, close to walking / biking trails, smoker free, small pet possible with additional deposit and preapproval, easy access to I-25 / Hwy 85, close to Miller Activity Complex, close to park, trash and recycling service included, views of "Castle Rock"

Pictures are from May 2018. Updated pictures will be provided in the future.

(RLNE4099849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle have any available units?
1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle have?
Some of 1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle does offer parking.
Does 1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle have a pool?
No, 1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle have accessible units?
No, 1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs