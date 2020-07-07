Amenities

1618 Cherokee Mountain Circle Available 06/12/20 Start Your Summer Off by Moving into 1618 Cherokee Mountain Circle - Find your home in this 1491 square foot townhome convenient to I-25, the Castle Rock Hospital, and downtown Castle Rock. This airy floor plan delivers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, tiled traditional dining room, master suite with walk-in closet, welcoming living room with fleck carpeting, cheery kitchen with breakfast island for snacks or a quick meal, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, electric self cleaning range, built in microwave, garbage disposal, pantry, dishwasher, refrigerator, first-floor laundry closet, home office with built in desk and shelves, 2 car attached garage, covered front porch. Come enjoy "Castle Rock" views in this 3 bedroom town home!



1618 Cherokee Mountain Circle has been occupied by a cat for those with sensitivities or allergies.



Red Hawk Crossings is a SMOKE FREE community.



Please make sure you have read the general rules for Red Hawk Crossings at www.RedHawkCrossings.com/Rules.pdf prior to setting a time to see the townhome.



This townhome in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for a mid June move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1750 to $1825 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved small pet (under 35lbs) possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.



3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Separate Office / Den, 2 Car Attached Garage with garage door opener and keypad entry, 1491 Square Feet, Tile Entry Flooring, Flooring - Tile / Fleck Carpet, Electric Self Cleaning Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Built in Microwave, Kitchen Island with Breakfast Area, Granite Kitchen and Bathroom Counters, Pantry, Laundry Closet with Electric Dryer Hookup, Walk in Closet in Master Suite, 3 Piece Master Bathroom, Covered Front Porch, Recessed Lighting, Vaulted Ceiling, 2" Faux Wood Blinds, Great Natural Lighting, Gas Forced Air Heating, Central Air Conditioning, Trash Service Included, No Yard Maintenance, Smoker Free, Small Pet Possible, Douglas County Schools, Easy Access to I-25 / Hwy 85, Close to Hiking / Biking Trails, Close to Newer Miller Activity Complex, Views of "Castle Rock"



