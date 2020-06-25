All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:23 AM

1575 Olympia Cir #206

1575 Olympia Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1575 Olympia Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
**Beautifully remodeled second floor condo in downtown Castle Rock!!** - This beautiful home has been well maintained and is ready for you to call home! Enjoy newer solid wood French country styled cabinets throughout the kitchen and baths, newer tile back splash and matching kitchen appliances. You'll have a bright, open floor plan with a living room that is open to the kitchen & dining area, great for entertaining! Create a warm ambiance with your own gas fireplace or stay cool this summer with the homes ceiling fans and newer central A/C! Always stay charged up with USB outlets in the living room and every bedroom.
Spread out in the homes extra-large master bedroom with deep walk in closet, and a private master bath! You'll have 2 more large bedrooms, an additional full bath, you'r own laundry room and mudroom. Want some space to take spread out outside? You'll have your own large patio to soak up some summer rays or make a splash in the community pool or hot tub!

This home is located in a well established neighborhood, just up the street from the dog park and has tons of entertaining nearby. Your close to grocery stores and have trendy restaurants & brewery's nearby!!

Don't let this one get away! Call us today to view your new home!!!

Additional Lease Terms:
*12 Month Lease
*No Section 8
*Dogs Welcomed (restrictions may apply & additional fees)
*Tenant pays electric and gas
*$40.00 application fee and must pass background checks
*Deposit Required
*Tenant must maintain renters insurance

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4843398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 Olympia Cir #206 have any available units?
1575 Olympia Cir #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1575 Olympia Cir #206 have?
Some of 1575 Olympia Cir #206's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 Olympia Cir #206 currently offering any rent specials?
1575 Olympia Cir #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 Olympia Cir #206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1575 Olympia Cir #206 is pet friendly.
Does 1575 Olympia Cir #206 offer parking?
No, 1575 Olympia Cir #206 does not offer parking.
Does 1575 Olympia Cir #206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1575 Olympia Cir #206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 Olympia Cir #206 have a pool?
Yes, 1575 Olympia Cir #206 has a pool.
Does 1575 Olympia Cir #206 have accessible units?
No, 1575 Olympia Cir #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 Olympia Cir #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1575 Olympia Cir #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
