1575 Olympia Cir #206

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry pool hot tub pet friendly

**Beautifully remodeled second floor condo in downtown Castle Rock!!** - This beautiful home has been well maintained and is ready for you to call home! Enjoy newer solid wood French country styled cabinets throughout the kitchen and baths, newer tile back splash and matching kitchen appliances. You'll have a bright, open floor plan with a living room that is open to the kitchen & dining area, great for entertaining! Create a warm ambiance with your own gas fireplace or stay cool this summer with the homes ceiling fans and newer central A/C! Always stay charged up with USB outlets in the living room and every bedroom.

Spread out in the homes extra-large master bedroom with deep walk in closet, and a private master bath! You'll have 2 more large bedrooms, an additional full bath, you'r own laundry room and mudroom. Want some space to take spread out outside? You'll have your own large patio to soak up some summer rays or make a splash in the community pool or hot tub!



This home is located in a well established neighborhood, just up the street from the dog park and has tons of entertaining nearby. Your close to grocery stores and have trendy restaurants & brewery's nearby!!



Don't let this one get away! Call us today to view your new home!!!



Additional Lease Terms:

*12 Month Lease

*No Section 8

*Dogs Welcomed (restrictions may apply & additional fees)

*Tenant pays electric and gas

*$40.00 application fee and must pass background checks

*Deposit Required

*Tenant must maintain renters insurance



No Cats Allowed



