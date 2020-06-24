1560 Olympia Circle 303

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

LUXURY SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath - Property Id: 107205



Must see beautiful penthouse condo where you can enjoy gorgeous views of the sunrise from the spacious deck. Custom paint and upgraded finishes throughout. Gorgeous living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace! Trey ceilings in the large master bedroom with an abundance of windows.1289 square foot with open and bright layout.

No Pets Allowed



