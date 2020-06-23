All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 1515 Live Oak Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
1515 Live Oak Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 7:05 AM

1515 Live Oak Rd

1515 Live Oak Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1515 Live Oak Rd, Castle Rock, CO 80104

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**NEW FLOORS WILL BE INSTALLED APRIL 1st**
Attached Family - Rental Rate is $2,295 per Month. The Security Deposit is $2,295. Available starting April 4th, 2019. 2,955 Total SqFt 2,061 Finished SqFt 4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths plus Main Floor Study, 2-Car Attached Garage,
Walk-out Basement (UF, 9' Ceiling) Mountain Views, Gas Fireplace Dining Room, Open Floor Plan, Large Master w/ Large 5-Pc Bath, Central AC, Forced Gas Heat. 3-minutes to I-25, Only 15-20 minute drive to DTC
No Pets Preferred (small to 80lb dog acceptable; w/ Pet Deposit) Douglas County Schools, South Ridge Elementary, Mesa Middle School, Douglas County High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Live Oak Rd have any available units?
1515 Live Oak Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Live Oak Rd have?
Some of 1515 Live Oak Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Live Oak Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Live Oak Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Live Oak Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Live Oak Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Live Oak Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Live Oak Rd offers parking.
Does 1515 Live Oak Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 Live Oak Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Live Oak Rd have a pool?
No, 1515 Live Oak Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Live Oak Rd have accessible units?
No, 1515 Live Oak Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Live Oak Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 Live Oak Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs