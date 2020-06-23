1515 Live Oak Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**NEW FLOORS WILL BE INSTALLED APRIL 1st**

Attached Family - Rental Rate is $2,295 per Month. The Security Deposit is $2,295. Available starting April 4th, 2019. 2,955 Total SqFt 2,061 Finished SqFt 4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths plus Main Floor Study, 2-Car Attached Garage,

Walk-out Basement (UF, 9' Ceiling) Mountain Views, Gas Fireplace Dining Room, Open Floor Plan, Large Master w/ Large 5-Pc Bath, Central AC, Forced Gas Heat. 3-minutes to I-25, Only 15-20 minute drive to DTC

No Pets Preferred (small to 80lb dog acceptable; w/ Pet Deposit) Douglas County Schools, South Ridge Elementary, Mesa Middle School, Douglas County High School.