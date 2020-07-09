All apartments in Castle Rock
1445 Turnberry Drive

1445 Turnberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1445 Turnberry Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available is a 1672 sq ft townhome with a two car garage. This is an end unit with extra windows on one side and only one shared wall neighbor. It's a 2 master bedroom unit (main master suite is over 500 sq ft) with three bathrooms. Kitchen has recently added new granite countertops. New high end steam washer and dryer. It is located on the south side of Castle Rock and has access to I-25 in 3 minutes. Looking for a one year lease but am open to all scenarios. For a one year lease rent is $1849 a month. Gas, water and electric are renter responsibility. This unit will be available June 1st. Pet deposit is non-refundable $400 per pet. Let me know if you have any question and thanks for your interest!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 Turnberry Drive have any available units?
1445 Turnberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1445 Turnberry Drive have?
Some of 1445 Turnberry Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 Turnberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1445 Turnberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 Turnberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1445 Turnberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1445 Turnberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1445 Turnberry Drive offers parking.
Does 1445 Turnberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1445 Turnberry Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 Turnberry Drive have a pool?
No, 1445 Turnberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1445 Turnberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 1445 Turnberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 Turnberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1445 Turnberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1445 Turnberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1445 Turnberry Drive has units with air conditioning.

