1445 Turnberry Drive

Available is a 1672 sq ft townhome with a two car garage. This is an end unit with extra windows on one side and only one shared wall neighbor. It's a 2 master bedroom unit (main master suite is over 500 sq ft) with three bathrooms. Kitchen has recently added new granite countertops. New high end steam washer and dryer. It is located on the south side of Castle Rock and has access to I-25 in 3 minutes. Looking for a one year lease but am open to all scenarios. For a one year lease rent is $1849 a month. Gas, water and electric are renter responsibility. This unit will be available June 1st. Pet deposit is non-refundable $400 per pet. Let me know if you have any question and thanks for your interest!!