All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 1438 Orton Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
1438 Orton Way
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

1438 Orton Way

1438 Orton Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1438 Orton Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Red Hawk

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
1438 Orton Way Available 05/19/20 End Floor Plan Townhome Close to Extra Guest Parking - Make a home for your family in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome just a quick drive to I-25. Has a dining room, tasteful living room with fleck carpeting, 5 piece master bathroom with separate shower and dual sinks, first-floor laundry room with washer and electric dryer hookups, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, contemporary kitchen, microwave, dishwasher, electric range, garbage disposal, refrigerator, 2 car attached garage with openers and keypad, covered front porch. This 3 bedroom townhome is waiting for you in Castle Rock. New carpet will be installed April 2020.

This community is a Smoke Free community.

This townhome has been occupied by a dog prior to September 2017 for those that have allergies / sensitivities. This townhome has been recently occupied by a cat. New carpet was installed April 2020.

Please make sure you have visited http://redhawkcrossings.com/Rules.pdf and have reviewed the rules prior to setting a time to visit the townhome.

1438 Orton Way in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for an April 29th move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1775 to $1850 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.

Features / amenities:
Built in 2015, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, 1580+ finished square feet, tile entry flooring, flooring is fleck carpet/tile, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric smooth top self cleaning range, granite kitchen and bathroom counters, tiled kitchen floor, 1st floor laundry room with electric dryer hookup, Master bedroom suite, 5 piece master bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub, walk in closet, recessed lighting, 2" faux wood blinds, gas forced air heating, central air conditioning, Douglas County schools, light and bright, close to walking / biking trails, smoker free, small pet possible with additional deposit and preapproval, easy access to I-25 / Hwy 85, close to new Miller Activity Complex close to park, trash and recycling service included New carpet installed April 2020.

(RLNE3474434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Orton Way have any available units?
1438 Orton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1438 Orton Way have?
Some of 1438 Orton Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 Orton Way currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Orton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Orton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1438 Orton Way is pet friendly.
Does 1438 Orton Way offer parking?
Yes, 1438 Orton Way offers parking.
Does 1438 Orton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 Orton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Orton Way have a pool?
No, 1438 Orton Way does not have a pool.
Does 1438 Orton Way have accessible units?
No, 1438 Orton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Orton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1438 Orton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1438 Orton Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1438 Orton Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs