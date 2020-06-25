Amenities

1438 Orton Way Available 05/19/20 End Floor Plan Townhome Close to Extra Guest Parking - Make a home for your family in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome just a quick drive to I-25. Has a dining room, tasteful living room with fleck carpeting, 5 piece master bathroom with separate shower and dual sinks, first-floor laundry room with washer and electric dryer hookups, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, contemporary kitchen, microwave, dishwasher, electric range, garbage disposal, refrigerator, 2 car attached garage with openers and keypad, covered front porch. This 3 bedroom townhome is waiting for you in Castle Rock. New carpet will be installed April 2020.



This community is a Smoke Free community.



This townhome has been occupied by a dog prior to September 2017 for those that have allergies / sensitivities. This townhome has been recently occupied by a cat. New carpet was installed April 2020.



Please make sure you have visited http://redhawkcrossings.com/Rules.pdf and have reviewed the rules prior to setting a time to visit the townhome.



1438 Orton Way in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for an April 29th move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1775 to $1850 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.



Features / amenities:

Built in 2015, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, 1580+ finished square feet, tile entry flooring, flooring is fleck carpet/tile, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric smooth top self cleaning range, granite kitchen and bathroom counters, tiled kitchen floor, 1st floor laundry room with electric dryer hookup, Master bedroom suite, 5 piece master bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub, walk in closet, recessed lighting, 2" faux wood blinds, gas forced air heating, central air conditioning, Douglas County schools, light and bright, close to walking / biking trails, smoker free, small pet possible with additional deposit and preapproval, easy access to I-25 / Hwy 85, close to new Miller Activity Complex close to park, trash and recycling service included New carpet installed April 2020.



