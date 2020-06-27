Amenities

1437 Orton Way Available 09/01/19 End Floor Plan Close to Guest / Visitor Parking - Make a home for your family in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome just a quick drive to I-25. Has a tiled floor dining room, tasteful living room with brown fleck carpeting, 5 piece master bathroom with separate shower and dual sinks, first-floor laundry room with washer and electric dryer hookups, granite counters in bathrooms, contemporary kitchen with granite counters, microwave, dishwasher, electric self cleaning range, garbage disposal, refrigerator, 2 car attached garage with openers and keypad, covered front and side porch. Windows that open for breezes on east, west, and north. This 3 bedroom townhome is waiting for you in Castle Rock.



This townhome in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for a end of August / early September move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1750 to $1825 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.



Red Hawk Crossings is a smoke free community. Smoking, vaping, e-cigarettes, and any other type of smoking is not allowed within the community.



For those with allergies / sensitivities, this home has been occupied by a cat and a dog in the past.



Please make sure you have read and understand the rules for the community which can be found at www.RedHawkCrossings.com/Rules.pdf



Features / amenities:

Built at the end of 2015, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, 1580+ finished square feet, tile entry flooring, flooring is fleck carpet/tile, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric smooth top self cleaning range, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, tiled kitchen floor, laundry room with electric dryer hookup, Master bedroom suite, 5 piece master bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub, walk in closet, recessed lighting, 2" faux wood blinds, gas forced air heating, central air conditioning, Douglas County schools, light and bright, close to walking / biking trails, smoker free, small pet possible with additional deposit and preapproval, easy access to I-25 / Hwy 85, close to Miller Activity Complex close to park, trash and recycling service included



