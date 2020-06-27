All apartments in Castle Rock
1437 Orton Way

1437 Orton Way · No Longer Available
Location

1437 Orton Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Red Hawk

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
1437 Orton Way Available 09/01/19 End Floor Plan Close to Guest / Visitor Parking - Make a home for your family in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome just a quick drive to I-25. Has a tiled floor dining room, tasteful living room with brown fleck carpeting, 5 piece master bathroom with separate shower and dual sinks, first-floor laundry room with washer and electric dryer hookups, granite counters in bathrooms, contemporary kitchen with granite counters, microwave, dishwasher, electric self cleaning range, garbage disposal, refrigerator, 2 car attached garage with openers and keypad, covered front and side porch. Windows that open for breezes on east, west, and north. This 3 bedroom townhome is waiting for you in Castle Rock.

This townhome in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for a end of August / early September move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1750 to $1825 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.

Red Hawk Crossings is a smoke free community. Smoking, vaping, e-cigarettes, and any other type of smoking is not allowed within the community.

For those with allergies / sensitivities, this home has been occupied by a cat and a dog in the past.

Please make sure you have read and understand the rules for the community which can be found at www.RedHawkCrossings.com/Rules.pdf

Features / amenities:
Built at the end of 2015, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, 1580+ finished square feet, tile entry flooring, flooring is fleck carpet/tile, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric smooth top self cleaning range, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, tiled kitchen floor, laundry room with electric dryer hookup, Master bedroom suite, 5 piece master bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub, walk in closet, recessed lighting, 2" faux wood blinds, gas forced air heating, central air conditioning, Douglas County schools, light and bright, close to walking / biking trails, smoker free, small pet possible with additional deposit and preapproval, easy access to I-25 / Hwy 85, close to Miller Activity Complex close to park, trash and recycling service included

(RLNE3531721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 Orton Way have any available units?
1437 Orton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1437 Orton Way have?
Some of 1437 Orton Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 Orton Way currently offering any rent specials?
1437 Orton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 Orton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1437 Orton Way is pet friendly.
Does 1437 Orton Way offer parking?
Yes, 1437 Orton Way offers parking.
Does 1437 Orton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 Orton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 Orton Way have a pool?
No, 1437 Orton Way does not have a pool.
Does 1437 Orton Way have accessible units?
No, 1437 Orton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 Orton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1437 Orton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1437 Orton Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1437 Orton Way has units with air conditioning.
