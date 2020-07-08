Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1418 Orton Way Available 06/01/20 Be in the Middle of It All at 1418 Orton Way - Find your home in this 1491 square foot townhome convenient to I-25, the Castle Rock Hospital, and downtown Castle Rock. This airy floor plan delivers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, tiled traditional dining room, master suite with walk-in closet, welcoming living room with fleck carpeting, cheery kitchen with breakfast island for after-school snacks, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, electric self cleaning range, built in microwave, garbage disposal, pantry, dishwasher, refrigerator, first-floor laundry closet, home office, 2 car attached garage, covered front porch. Come enjoy well proportioned space in this 3 bedroom town home!



This community is a Smoke Free Community.



For those with allergies or sensitivities, this townhome has been occupied by a dog prior to July 2018.



Prior to setting a showing, please make sure you have read the rules at www.RedHawkCrossings.com/Rules.pdf



This townhome in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for a June 1st or sooner move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1700 to $1775 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.



Pictures are from when the townhome was new as well as from June 2018..



Features and Amenities:

3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Separate Office / Den, 2 Car Attached Garage with garage door opener and keypad entry, 1491 Square Feet, Tile Entry Flooring, Flooring - Tile / Fleck Carpet, Electric Self Cleaning Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Built in Microwave, Kitchen Island with Breakfast Area, Granite Kitchen and Bathroom Counters, Pantry, Laundry Closet with Electric Dryer Hookup and Shelving, Walk in Closet in Master Suite, 3 Piece Master Bathroom, Covered Front Porch, Recessed Lighting, Vaulted Ceiling, 2" Faux Wood Blinds, Great Natural Lighting, Gas Forced Air Heating, Central Air Conditioning, Trash Service Included, No Yard Maintenance, Smoker Free, Small Pet Possible, Douglas County Schools, Easy Access to I-25 / Hwy 85, Close to Hiking / Biking Trails, Close to Miller Activity Complex



