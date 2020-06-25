Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1417 Lamborn Way Available 09/07/19 Easy Access to Castle Rock and More from 1417 Lamborn Way - Find your home in this 1491 square foot townhome convenient to I-25, the Castle Rock Hospital, and downtown Castle Rock. This airy floor plan delivers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, tiled traditional dining room, master suite with walk-in closet, welcoming living room with fleck carpeting, cheery kitchen with breakfast island for after-school snacks, granite countertops in kitchen, electric self cleaning range, built in microwave, garbage disposal, pantry, dishwasher, refrigerator, first-floor laundry closet, home office, 2 car attached garage, covered front porch. Come enjoy well proportioned space in 1417 Lamborn Way!



This townhome in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for a September 7th move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1700 to $1775 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.



For those with allergies / sensitivities, this townhome has been occupied by a cat in the past.



Please make sure you have read the rules for Red Hawk Crossings (http://www.redhawkcrossings.com/Rules.pdf) prior to scheduling a time to see the 1417 Lamborn Way.



Red Hawk Crossings is a smoke free community. Vaping, e-cigarettes, or smoking of any kind is not allowed within the community.



Features and Amenities:

3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Separate Office / Den, 2 Car Attached Garage with garage door opener and keypad entry, 1491 Square Feet, Tile Entry Flooring, Flooring - Tile / Fleck Carpet, Electric Self Cleaning Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Built in Microwave, Kitchen Island with Breakfast Area, Granite Kitchen Counters, Pantry, Laundry Closet with Electric Dryer Hookup, Walk in Closet in Master Suite with hang bars on two sides and shelving on a 3rd, 3 Piece Master Bathroom, Solid Surface Bathroom Counters, Covered Front Porch, Recessed Lighting, Vaulted Ceiling, 2" Faux Wood Blinds, Great Natural Lighting - Western Facing Front Door, Gas Forced Air Heating, Central Air Conditioning, Trash Service Included, Built in late 2014, No Yard Maintenance, Smoker Free, Small Pet Possible, Douglas County Schools, Easy Access to I-25 / Hwy 85, Close to Hiking / Biking Trails, Close to Miller Activity Complex



(RLNE2274331)