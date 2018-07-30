All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 1405 Lamborn Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
1405 Lamborn Way
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

1405 Lamborn Way

1405 Lamborn Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1405 Lamborn Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Red Hawk

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
1405 Lamborn Way Available 11/28/19 Lots of Great Light in this End Townhome - Make a home for your family in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome just a quick drive to I-25. Has a tiled floor dining room, tasteful living room with brown fleck carpeting, 5 piece master bathroom with separate shower and dual sinks, first-floor laundry room with washer and electric dryer hookups, solid surface counters in bathrooms, contemporary kitchen with granite counters, microwave, dishwasher, electric self cleaning range, garbage disposal, refrigerator, 2 car attached garage with openers and keypad, covered front and side porch. This 3 bedroom townhome is waiting for you in Castle Rock.

This townhome in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for a November 28th move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1775 to $1850 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.

For those with allergies / sensitivities, this home has been pet free.

Red Hawk Crossings is a smoke free community.

Prior to setting a time to see this townhome, please make sure you have visited the community rules at www.RedHawkCrossings.com/Rules.pdf

Features / amenities:
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, 1580+ finished square feet, tile entry flooring, flooring is fleck carpet/tile, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric smooth top self cleaning range, granite kitchen counters, solid surface counters in bathrooms, tiled kitchen floor, laundry room with electric dryer hookup, Master bedroom suite, 5 piece master bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub, walk in closet, recessed lighting, 2" faux wood blinds, gas forced air heating, central air conditioning, Douglas County schools, light and bright, fronts to green space and backs to guest / visitor parking, close to walking / biking trails, smoker free, small pet possible with additional deposit and preapproval, easy access to I-25 / Hwy 85, close to Miller Activity Complex close to park, trash and recycling service included, view of Castle Rock's "Rock" from master bedroom, bluff view

Pictures are from October 2019 with vacant pictures from February 2018.

(RLNE5260469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Lamborn Way have any available units?
1405 Lamborn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1405 Lamborn Way have?
Some of 1405 Lamborn Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Lamborn Way currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Lamborn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Lamborn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Lamborn Way is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Lamborn Way offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Lamborn Way offers parking.
Does 1405 Lamborn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Lamborn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Lamborn Way have a pool?
No, 1405 Lamborn Way does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Lamborn Way have accessible units?
No, 1405 Lamborn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Lamborn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Lamborn Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Lamborn Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1405 Lamborn Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs