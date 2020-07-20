All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 1401 Rinker Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
1401 Rinker Way
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:15 AM

1401 Rinker Way

1401 Rinker Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1401 Rinker Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Red Hawk

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1401 Rinker Way Available 08/17/19 1401 Rinker Way - Light and Bright Townhome - Make a home for your family in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome only an easy drive to I-25. Has a tiled floor dining room, tasteful living room with fleck carpeting, 5 piece master bathroom with separate shower and dual sinks, first-floor laundry room with washer and electric dryer hookups, granite counters in bathroom, contemporary kitchen with granite, microwave, dishwasher, electric range, garbage disposal, refrigerator, 2 car attached garage with openers and keypad, covered front porch. This 3 bedroom townhome is waiting for you in Castle Rock.

This community is a Smoke Free Community.

For those with allergies - This home has been occupied by a dog approximately 2 years ago.

Prior to setting a showing, please make sure you have read the rules at www.RedHawkCrossings.com/Rules.pdf

1401 Rinker Way in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for an approximate August 17th move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1750 to $1825 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.

Features / amenities:
Built in 2015, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, 1580+ finished square feet, tile entry flooring, flooring is fleck carpet/tile, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric smooth top self cleaning range, granite kitchen and bathroom counters, tiled kitchen floor, 1st floor laundry room with electric dryer hookup, Master bedroom suite, 5 piece master bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub, walk in closet, recessed lighting, 2" faux wood blinds, gas forced air heating, central air conditioning, Douglas County schools, light and bright, close to walking / biking trails, smoker free, small pet possible with additional deposit and preapproval, easy access to I-25 / Hwy 85, close to new Miller Activity Complex close to park, trash and recycling service included

Pictures are from when the townhome was just built, June 2017, and April 2019.

(RLNE2027203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Rinker Way have any available units?
1401 Rinker Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1401 Rinker Way have?
Some of 1401 Rinker Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Rinker Way currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Rinker Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Rinker Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Rinker Way is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Rinker Way offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Rinker Way offers parking.
Does 1401 Rinker Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Rinker Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Rinker Way have a pool?
No, 1401 Rinker Way does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Rinker Way have accessible units?
No, 1401 Rinker Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Rinker Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Rinker Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Rinker Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1401 Rinker Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with BalconiesCastle Rock Apartments with Parking
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Meadows

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs