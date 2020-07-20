Amenities

1401 Rinker Way Available 08/17/19 1401 Rinker Way - Light and Bright Townhome - Make a home for your family in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome only an easy drive to I-25. Has a tiled floor dining room, tasteful living room with fleck carpeting, 5 piece master bathroom with separate shower and dual sinks, first-floor laundry room with washer and electric dryer hookups, granite counters in bathroom, contemporary kitchen with granite, microwave, dishwasher, electric range, garbage disposal, refrigerator, 2 car attached garage with openers and keypad, covered front porch. This 3 bedroom townhome is waiting for you in Castle Rock.



This community is a Smoke Free Community.



For those with allergies - This home has been occupied by a dog approximately 2 years ago.



Prior to setting a showing, please make sure you have read the rules at www.RedHawkCrossings.com/Rules.pdf



1401 Rinker Way in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for an approximate August 17th move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1750 to $1825 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.



Features / amenities:

Built in 2015, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, 1580+ finished square feet, tile entry flooring, flooring is fleck carpet/tile, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric smooth top self cleaning range, granite kitchen and bathroom counters, tiled kitchen floor, 1st floor laundry room with electric dryer hookup, Master bedroom suite, 5 piece master bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub, walk in closet, recessed lighting, 2" faux wood blinds, gas forced air heating, central air conditioning, Douglas County schools, light and bright, close to walking / biking trails, smoker free, small pet possible with additional deposit and preapproval, easy access to I-25 / Hwy 85, close to new Miller Activity Complex close to park, trash and recycling service included



Pictures are from when the townhome was just built, June 2017, and April 2019.



