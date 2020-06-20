All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

1288 South Street

1288 South Street · No Longer Available
Location

1288 South Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unique & Newly Refreshed! Walk Downtown! 3BD/2BTH - HUGE YARD - Welcome Home! Call Jaris Realty for your showing (303) 835-0041.

This refreshed duplex home will surprise you. A unique floor plan makes for easy living. Come inside and head downstairs to get to the family living area. This level boasts a gracious family room with amazing windows for natural light. The sunroom provides access to the huge backyard for your furry friend to have a play area. There is even a real dining room (not just an eat-in area) in this home! The kitchen has brand-new appliances and countertops! This level also has a combined bath and laundry room.

Upstairs, you will overlook the family room to provide a sense of even more space. You will find three great-sized bedrooms up on this level. The master provides a "loft" like space for your decorating or storage needs. The secondary bedrooms are the perfect size and even have built-in dresser areas.

If you have been looking for affordable and gracious living - you've got to check this out. You will love the location as you can walk downtown and take advantage of what Castle Rock has to offer! Call Barry at Jaris Realty for your showing.

Due to the newer flooring/carpet - THIS HOME IS PET FREE AT THIS TIME.. only small/medium and well-trained dogs are allowed with additional pet $$ (upon homeowner approval).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3780040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1288 South Street have any available units?
1288 South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1288 South Street have?
Some of 1288 South Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1288 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
1288 South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1288 South Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1288 South Street is pet friendly.
Does 1288 South Street offer parking?
No, 1288 South Street does not offer parking.
Does 1288 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1288 South Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1288 South Street have a pool?
No, 1288 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 1288 South Street have accessible units?
No, 1288 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1288 South Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1288 South Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1288 South Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1288 South Street does not have units with air conditioning.

