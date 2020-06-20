1238 Kittery Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Beautiful home in Castle wood Ranch for rent. This four bedroom two story home sits on 1/4 acres. With over 2104 square feet it has an additional 973 square feet in the basement. Looks like a model! Hardwood floors on the main level with beautiful shutters for window coverings throughout home. Bright and airy with lots of windows. Upgraded kitchen has beautiful kitchen cabinets with pull out drawers. Large pantry. Stainless steel refrigerator. Kitchen opens up to the living room. a/c Upstairs are three bedrooms and a loft with another bedroom in the basement. Large walk in closets and upgraded painting throughout home. Warm and cozy. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Two car attached garage with lots of room for storage. Energy efficient home. Close to parks! Lots of walking trails! Douglas County Schools! 20 minutes from the Denver Tech Center. Beautiful fenced in back yard with over 1/4 acres of land. Incredible landscaping! Huge trees, patio for barbecuing and entertaining. For a private showing, please contact For Rent By Owner, Eddie, agent at 303-663-0000 office, or 720-838-6714 (cell)