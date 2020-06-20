All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated June 8 2019 at 8:13 AM

1238 Kittery Street

1238 Kittery Street · No Longer Available
Location

1238 Kittery Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castlewood Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful home in Castle wood Ranch for rent. This four bedroom two story home sits on 1/4 acres. With over 2104 square feet it has an additional 973 square feet in the basement. Looks like a model! Hardwood floors on the main level with beautiful shutters for window coverings throughout home. Bright and airy with lots of windows. Upgraded kitchen has beautiful kitchen cabinets with pull out drawers. Large pantry. Stainless steel refrigerator. Kitchen opens up to the living room. a/c Upstairs are three bedrooms and a loft with another bedroom in the basement. Large walk in closets and upgraded painting throughout home. Warm and cozy. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Two car attached garage with lots of room for storage. Energy efficient home. Close to parks! Lots of walking trails! Douglas County Schools! 20 minutes from the Denver Tech Center. Beautiful fenced in back yard with over 1/4 acres of land. Incredible landscaping! Huge trees, patio for barbecuing and entertaining. For a private showing, please contact For Rent By Owner, Eddie, agent at 303-663-0000 office, or 720-838-6714 (cell)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 Kittery Street have any available units?
1238 Kittery Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 Kittery Street have?
Some of 1238 Kittery Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 Kittery Street currently offering any rent specials?
1238 Kittery Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 Kittery Street pet-friendly?
No, 1238 Kittery Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 1238 Kittery Street offer parking?
Yes, 1238 Kittery Street offers parking.
Does 1238 Kittery Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 Kittery Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 Kittery Street have a pool?
Yes, 1238 Kittery Street has a pool.
Does 1238 Kittery Street have accessible units?
No, 1238 Kittery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 Kittery Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1238 Kittery Street has units with dishwashers.
