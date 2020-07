Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub yoga cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar game room lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Close to all the conveniences yet away from it all, you’ve arrived at the one and only Avant at Castle Pines. With hiking and biking trails at your fingertips, take advantage of all the natural wonders that Colorado has to offer. Come home to an urban respite, your own serene oasis. Take a deep breath knowing maintenance and a plethora of amenities are onsite, without feeling disconnected from the DTC or Downtown Denver.