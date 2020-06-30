All apartments in Castle Pines
7328 Woodglen Place

7328 Woodglen Place · No Longer Available
Location

7328 Woodglen Place, Castle Pines, CO 80108

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This beautiful home in Forest Park has over 4500 finished sq ft plus a large over-sized side load 3 car garage. Main two floors consist of 3200 sq ft plus a total of 1594 in the walk out lower level of which approximately 90% is finished.

Main level houses the formal living and dining rooms, powder bath, large open gourmet kitchen with gas cook-top, double oven, granite tops, work station, prep island and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen is open to the cozy family room with gas fireplace and built in shelves. Off the family room is the oversized laundry room including LG washer\dryer. Laundry room give you direct access to the three car garage.

Upstairs consist of the formal office with built-in shelves, three bedrooms and two full bathrooms including the master bath which is a 5 piece bath with jetted tub and walk in closet. Master bedroom includes gas fireplace and additional built-ins. The walkout lower level includes a large entertainment area which has a wet bar with bar refrigerator and wine chiller drawers, additional 4th bedroom, 3\4 bathroom, office plus a workout room, There is some unfinished space great for storage!

Property is loaded with extras including large private deck off family room, 2 water heaters, humidifier, high tech wiring throughout, wood floors, nice covered patio off lower level and air conditioning. Owners are okay with 1 small to medium dog.

Awesome location; very private treed lot, home sets at the end of a quiet cul de sac next to the Ridge Golf Course. This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & associates. Please call the office or email us to set your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7328 Woodglen Place have any available units?
7328 Woodglen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Pines, CO.
What amenities does 7328 Woodglen Place have?
Some of 7328 Woodglen Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7328 Woodglen Place currently offering any rent specials?
7328 Woodglen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7328 Woodglen Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7328 Woodglen Place is pet friendly.
Does 7328 Woodglen Place offer parking?
Yes, 7328 Woodglen Place offers parking.
Does 7328 Woodglen Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7328 Woodglen Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7328 Woodglen Place have a pool?
No, 7328 Woodglen Place does not have a pool.
Does 7328 Woodglen Place have accessible units?
No, 7328 Woodglen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7328 Woodglen Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7328 Woodglen Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 7328 Woodglen Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7328 Woodglen Place has units with air conditioning.

