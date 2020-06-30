7328 Woodglen Place

Amenities

This beautiful home in Forest Park has over 4500 finished sq ft plus a large over-sized side load 3 car garage. Main two floors consist of 3200 sq ft plus a total of 1594 in the walk out lower level of which approximately 90% is finished.



Main level houses the formal living and dining rooms, powder bath, large open gourmet kitchen with gas cook-top, double oven, granite tops, work station, prep island and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen is open to the cozy family room with gas fireplace and built in shelves. Off the family room is the oversized laundry room including LG washer\dryer. Laundry room give you direct access to the three car garage.



Upstairs consist of the formal office with built-in shelves, three bedrooms and two full bathrooms including the master bath which is a 5 piece bath with jetted tub and walk in closet. Master bedroom includes gas fireplace and additional built-ins. The walkout lower level includes a large entertainment area which has a wet bar with bar refrigerator and wine chiller drawers, additional 4th bedroom, 3\4 bathroom, office plus a workout room, There is some unfinished space great for storage!



Property is loaded with extras including large private deck off family room, 2 water heaters, humidifier, high tech wiring throughout, wood floors, nice covered patio off lower level and air conditioning. Owners are okay with 1 small to medium dog.



Awesome location; very private treed lot, home sets at the end of a quiet cul de sac next to the Ridge Golf Course. This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & associates. Please call the office or email us to set your showing.