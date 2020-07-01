Amenities
CASTLE PINES BRAND NEW HOME - Property Id: 175211
470 Hyde Park Circle Castle Pines
3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms 3,543 square feet
Rent: $3300
Deposit: $3000
Application: $45 per adult
Pets: No pets
Smoking: No smoking
Link: https://tours.tourfactory.com/tours/tour.asp?t=2616824&idx=1
Brand new energy-efficient home ready NOW! Beautiful two-story home with The Modern Rustic Design
Collection, study, loft, corner fireplace in the impressive two-story
great room, full unfinished walkout basement, oversized loft, and
5-piece master bath. The beautifully designed kitchen features quartz
countertops and painted grey cabinets. Washer/Dryer on the bedroom level. Engineered hardwood throughout. Dual-zone A/C included. Known for their energy-efficient features, this home help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands on utility bills.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175211
Property Id 175211
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5390534)