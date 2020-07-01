Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

CASTLE PINES BRAND NEW HOME - Property Id: 175211



470 Hyde Park Circle Castle Pines

3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms 3,543 square feet

Rent: $3300

Deposit: $3000

Application: $45 per adult

Pets: No pets

Smoking: No smoking

Link: https://tours.tourfactory.com/tours/tour.asp?t=2616824&idx=1

Brand new energy-efficient home ready NOW! Beautiful two-story home with The Modern Rustic Design

Collection, study, loft, corner fireplace in the impressive two-story

great room, full unfinished walkout basement, oversized loft, and

5-piece master bath. The beautifully designed kitchen features quartz

countertops and painted grey cabinets. Washer/Dryer on the bedroom level. Engineered hardwood throughout. Dual-zone A/C included. Known for their energy-efficient features, this home help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands on utility bills.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175211

Property Id 175211



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5390534)