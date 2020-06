Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated carpet

This recently remodeled apartment features beautiful new flooring, carpeting and appliances. It is ready for immediate move in.

Senter West Village is a 30 unit apartment building complex that provides both affordable and market rate apartment rentals for the Burlington Community. With plenty of open space, parking and common area washer/dryers, our residents have all the amenities they need to call this place home.