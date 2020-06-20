5002 Pasadena Way

Amenities
Available 08/14/2020
12 MONTH LEASE TERM
This Modern and Gorgeous Broomfield Home has everything you need located in an ideal and central location with walking distance to Broadlands Golf Course and Aspen Creek Park.
Details:
3BR/2.5BA with Tons of Space
Massive, Modern Kitchen
Bedrooms Include Lots of Closet Space
Astonishing Garden Bathtub
1,910 Square Feet
3 Levels with Unfinished Basement
Huge Porch, Great for Entertaining!
White Appliances
Kitchen Bar & Open Concept
HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Enclosed Back Yard with Attractive Rock
Tall Ceilings
2 Fireplaces: One in the Master Bedroom & One in the Living Room
Washer/Dryer Located in Laundry Room
Hardwood Floors & Carpet Throughout
Community Pool Access!
Nearby schools include Aspen Creek K-8 Elementary School and Coyote Ridge Elementary School. Nearby coffee shop is Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Broomfield Baseball and Le Peep Broadlands. Neaby Parks include Rockpile Park, Pavillions Park, and Tunnels Park.
DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit (1 max, 35 pound limit)
NO SECTION 8
Resident Utilities: Choice of Cable/Internet, Water/Sewer, & Electric/Gas. Trash Included!
$1,995 Rent/month - $1,995 Security Deposit
