5002 Pasadena Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Available 08/14/2020



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



This Modern and Gorgeous Broomfield Home has everything you need located in an ideal and central location with walking distance to Broadlands Golf Course and Aspen Creek Park.



Details:

3BR/2.5BA with Tons of Space

Massive, Modern Kitchen

Bedrooms Include Lots of Closet Space

Astonishing Garden Bathtub

1,910 Square Feet

3 Levels with Unfinished Basement

Huge Porch, Great for Entertaining!

White Appliances

Kitchen Bar & Open Concept

HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)

Enclosed Back Yard with Attractive Rock

Tall Ceilings

2 Fireplaces: One in the Master Bedroom & One in the Living Room

Washer/Dryer Located in Laundry Room

Hardwood Floors & Carpet Throughout

Community Pool Access!



Nearby schools include Aspen Creek K-8 Elementary School and Coyote Ridge Elementary School. Nearby coffee shop is Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Broomfield Baseball and Le Peep Broadlands. Neaby Parks include Rockpile Park, Pavillions Park, and Tunnels Park.



DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit (1 max, 35 pound limit)



NO SECTION 8



Resident Utilities: Choice of Cable/Internet, Water/Sewer, & Electric/Gas. Trash Included!



$1,995 Rent/month - $1,995 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with the leasing contact.