Broomfield, CO
5002 Pasadena Way
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:40 AM

5002 Pasadena Way

5002 Pasadena Way · No Longer Available
Broomfield
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5002 Pasadena Way, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Available 08/14/2020

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

This Modern and Gorgeous Broomfield Home has everything you need located in an ideal and central location with walking distance to Broadlands Golf Course and Aspen Creek Park.

Details:
3BR/2.5BA with Tons of Space
Massive, Modern Kitchen
Bedrooms Include Lots of Closet Space
Astonishing Garden Bathtub
1,910 Square Feet
3 Levels with Unfinished Basement
Huge Porch, Great for Entertaining!
White Appliances
Kitchen Bar & Open Concept
HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Enclosed Back Yard with Attractive Rock
Tall Ceilings
2 Fireplaces: One in the Master Bedroom & One in the Living Room
Washer/Dryer Located in Laundry Room
Hardwood Floors & Carpet Throughout
Community Pool Access!

Nearby schools include Aspen Creek K-8 Elementary School and Coyote Ridge Elementary School. Nearby coffee shop is Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Broomfield Baseball and Le Peep Broadlands. Neaby Parks include Rockpile Park, Pavillions Park, and Tunnels Park.

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit (1 max, 35 pound limit)

NO SECTION 8

Resident Utilities: Choice of Cable/Internet, Water/Sewer, & Electric/Gas. Trash Included!

$1,995 Rent/month - $1,995 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with the leasing contact.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5002 Pasadena Way have any available units?
5002 Pasadena Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 5002 Pasadena Way have?
Some of 5002 Pasadena Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5002 Pasadena Way currently offering any rent specials?
5002 Pasadena Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5002 Pasadena Way pet-friendly?
No, 5002 Pasadena Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 5002 Pasadena Way offer parking?
Yes, 5002 Pasadena Way offers parking.
Does 5002 Pasadena Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5002 Pasadena Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5002 Pasadena Way have a pool?
Yes, 5002 Pasadena Way has a pool.
Does 5002 Pasadena Way have accessible units?
No, 5002 Pasadena Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5002 Pasadena Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5002 Pasadena Way has units with dishwashers.
